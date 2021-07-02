Hotel Transylvania: Transformania: The Final Trailer Is Out

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth and final installment of the Hotel Transylvania series, is gearing up for an October release. Sony recently treated the fans of the franchise with the movie's new trailer, thus giving a glimpse of the much-awaited project. The new trailer hints that a complete fun ride is in store for the audiences, in the final part.

The fourth and final installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise, which is directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon, assures an all-new hilarious adventure. From the trailer, it is clear that the movie presents Drac with his most terrifying task of turning himself back into his monster self and Johnny to his human self after Van Helsing transforms them both.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will feature Selena Gomez as Mavis. The singer-actress is thus reprising her role from the first three installments, in the fourth and final part. Andy Samberg has voiced Johnny, while Brain Hull will be featured as Drac. Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michale Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, and Molly Shannon essay the other pivotal roles.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will be released by Sony Pictures Entertainment India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, languages only in Cinemas this October.