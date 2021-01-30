Megan Fox Debunks Engagement Rumours With Machine Gun Kelly, Shares A Close Up Of The NSFW Ring

Megan's IG Story

Earlier this week, Megan was seen wearing a chunky new ring while hopping out of a dark SUV with her 30-year-old beau MGK. The couple were also seen in color-coordinated outfits but it was the ring that caught everyone's attention.

Megan Spotted With MGK In NYC

The two were snapped as they walked out from their hotel in NYC without masks and waited for their car. Megan was seen wearing a pink cheetah print cardigan and a feline-inspired headband made up of tiny rosettes. She donned ripped black jeans paired with shiny heeled boots.

Megan And MGK Made Their Relationship Public In July 2020

According to Dailymail.com, Fox and Kelly had met on the sets of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass and made their relationship Instagram official back in July 2020.

At the time, Megan hadn't officially filed for divorce from her husband Brian Austin Green. The couple of ten years, had been living separately for months and finally filed for divorce in November 2020. They share three children - Noah (8), Bodhi (6) and Journey (4).