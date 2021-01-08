Priyanka Chopra Defies COVID-19 Rules In The UK; Clarifies 'Paperwork Legally Permitting Her To Be There'

Priyanka Chopra is currently in London for the shooting of her upcoming Hollywood film Text For You. The actress recently invited netizens' wrath after she was spotted visiting a salon in London, and breaking the new strict COVID-19 lockdown rules. Photographs of the actress went viral on social media after being published by the Daily Mail.

Priyanka accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra, an assistant and her dog, was seen entering a hair salon in the posh Notting Hill district on Wednesday evening. Reportedly, London is currently under tier-5 Coronavirus restrictions, which is the highest and strictest measures which does not permit personal needs as a good reason to step outdoors. Personal care facilities like hair salons and beauty salons have to be remained closed to the public.

According to the reports, the actress arrived at celebrity hairstylist Josh Wood's salon just before 5 o'clock and half an hour later, police officers were seen arriving at the venue. Priyanka claimed that the visit was for a film and the officers let them off, even though people reportedly have been stopped for lesser transgressions.

The UK government has started imposing fines for disobeying COVID-19 restrictions, some up to £10,000. Calling out the actress, one Twitter user tagged Priyanka and tweeted, "One directly contacted her on Twitter, asking 'Why are you and your mum pictured at a salon getting your hair done when it's against the rules in the UK right now??!! Another added: 'Why should Priyanka think she is above the law and flout the regulations? Selfish beyond belief. I hope Josh Wood her stylist gets £10k fine."

Soon after, a representative of the actress released a statement clarifying her visit. It said, "Following Government guidance, Priyanka's hair was coloured for the purpose of the film she is currently shooting in London. The salon was opened privately for the production and everyone involved had been tested and followed both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations."

"As I am sure you are aware, film and TV production is permitted to continue in the UK, and locations can continue to accommodate shoots and recces (pre-filming visits) that are carried out in-line with Government guidelines. The paperwork legally permitting her to be there was provided to the police, and they left satisfied. Officers attended and the owner of the salon was given a verbal reminder of the important need to comply with all regulations regarding Covid-19 and signposted to other sources of advice. No fixed penalty notices were issued," the statement added.

Well, Priyanka Chopra in Text For You, will be seen alongside Canadian star Sam Heughan and singer Celine Dion.

