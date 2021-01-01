New Year 2021: Priyanka Shares A Happy Picture With Nick; Arjun-Malaika Welcome New Dawn
After a dull 2020 where things came to a standstill in Bollywood owing to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is now stepping into the New Year with plenty of hopes. While the celebrations to ring in 2021 were low-key this year because of the pandemic, our Bollywood celebrities made sure to wish fans a bright year ahead.
Celebrity couples like Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora and Akshay Kumar-Twinkle took to social media to post New Year greetings. Have a look.
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas
The Quantico actress shared a candid picture from her New Year celebration in which she is seen smiling at the camera, and wrote, "Let's gooooo! Happy new year everyone ! Can't wait for 2021 to hopefully make everything better.. 🤞🏽❤️." Nick also took to his Instagram page to wish fans and posted, Future looking bright! Happy new year from London everyone! #happynewyear."
Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora who is holidaying with her beau Arjun Kapoor in Goa, shared a picture with him and wrote, "It's a new dawn ,it's a new day , it's a new year..2021." In the snap, Malaika is seen wearing a silver glittery outfit. On the other hand, Arjun opts for a colorful striped shirt.
Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna
Like always, Twinkle Khanna left us in splits with her wit as she shared a picture with hubby Akshay Kumar on social media and wrote, "Happy new year and get lost you awful 2020!"
