New Year 2021: Priyanka Shares A Happy Picture With Nick; Arjun-Malaika Welcome New Dawn

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas

The Quantico actress shared a candid picture from her New Year celebration in which she is seen smiling at the camera, and wrote, "Let's gooooo! Happy new year everyone ! Can't wait for 2021 to hopefully make everything better.. 🤞🏽❤️." Nick also took to his Instagram page to wish fans and posted, Future looking bright! Happy new year from London everyone! #happynewyear."

Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora who is holidaying with her beau Arjun Kapoor in Goa, shared a picture with him and wrote, "It's a new dawn ,it's a new day , it's a new year..2021." In the snap, Malaika is seen wearing a silver glittery outfit. On the other hand, Arjun opts for a colorful striped shirt.

Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna

Like always, Twinkle Khanna left us in splits with her wit as she shared a picture with hubby Akshay Kumar on social media and wrote, "Happy new year and get lost you awful 2020!"