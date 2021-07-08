Robert Downey Sr. Passes Away At 85; Son Robert Downey Jr. Pays Tribute To the Filmmaker

Robert Downey Sr. the renowned actor-filmmaker and father of Robert Downey Jr. passed away at 85. The veteran director breathed his last on Tuesday (July 9, 2021) night after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. The news was announced by his son Robert Downey Jr. through his official Instagram page.

"RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021...Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson's ..he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout... According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years.

Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you." wrote Robert Downey Jr. on his social media post.

The veteran actor-filmmaker was born as Robert Elias Jr. in Manhattan, New York City, as the son of Elizabeth McLauchlan and Robert Elias Sr. He later changed his name to Robert John Downey, for his stepfather James Downey. Robert Downey Sr. is survived by his wife Rosemary-Rogers Downey, son Robert Downey Jr., and daughter Allyson Downey.

Downey Sr. rose to fame in the US film industry with his directorial ventures during the 1950s-60s period. He made a mark with his 1969-released directorial venture, Putney Swope. Some of his other notable works are the 1961 movie Balls Bluff, 1964-released Babo 73, and 1972-released Greaser's Palace.

As a filmmaker, his final feature film was the 1997-released movie Hugo Pool. He had later made a documentary named Rittenhouse Square, in 2005. As an actor, Robert Downey Sr. has appeared in several popular films including Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and The Family Man.