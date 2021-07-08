Robert Downey Sr. Passes Away At 85; Son Robert Downey Jr. Pays Tribute To the Filmmaker
Robert Downey Sr. the renowned actor-filmmaker and father of Robert Downey Jr. passed away at 85. The veteran director breathed his last on Tuesday (July 9, 2021) night after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. The news was announced by his son Robert Downey Jr. through his official Instagram page.
"RIP
Bob
D.
Sr.
1936-2021...Last
night,
dad
passed
peacefully
in
his
sleep
after
years
of
enduring
the
ravages
of
Parkinson's
..he
was
a
true
maverick
filmmaker,
and
remained
remarkably
optimistic
throughout...
According
to
my
stepmoms
calculations,
they
were
happily
married
for
just
over
2000
years.
Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you." wrote Robert Downey Jr. on his social media post.
The veteran actor-filmmaker was born as Robert Elias Jr. in Manhattan, New York City, as the son of Elizabeth McLauchlan and Robert Elias Sr. He later changed his name to Robert John Downey, for his stepfather James Downey. Robert Downey Sr. is survived by his wife Rosemary-Rogers Downey, son Robert Downey Jr., and daughter Allyson Downey.
Downey Sr. rose to fame in the US film industry with his directorial ventures during the 1950s-60s period. He made a mark with his 1969-released directorial venture, Putney Swope. Some of his other notable works are the 1961 movie Balls Bluff, 1964-released Babo 73, and 1972-released Greaser's Palace.
As a filmmaker, his final feature film was the 1997-released movie Hugo Pool. He had later made a documentary named Rittenhouse Square, in 2005. As an actor, Robert Downey Sr. has appeared in several popular films including Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and The Family Man.