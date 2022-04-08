Drew Barrymore Dances To Akshay Kumar-Shilpa Shetty's Chura Ke Dil Mera With Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh, a Canadian comedian and YouTuber recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and the two had a blast talking about Bollywood. Actress Drew Barrymore even joined Lilly in performing on a 90s song starring Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty.

A post shared by Lilly Singh on Instagram shows the comedian decked up in a white blazer and black pants while Drew can be seen in a black top and navy blue skirt. The clip begins with Lilly doing Shah Rukh Khan's popular hook step from the film Main Hoon Na. She is then joined by Drew to do Akshay's step from Chura Ke Dil Mera together.

In the post, Drew can also be seen lip-syncing to the Hindi lyrics. The video ends with Drew imitating plucking Lilly's heart and walking away. Take a look:

In the caption, Lily talked about her experience working with Drew. She wrote, "Finally met @drewbarrymore and she legit stole my heart. Also, didn't she nail this?! Ugh. A queen. I had an absolute blast on @thedrewbarrymoreshow today. Fun fact, Drew and I met virtually during the pandemic and instantly became textually active friends, BUT this was our first time meeting in person. It was magical and real and she can keep my heart forever."

The video sent desi fans into a frenzy, and many praised Drew lip syncing to the song. A fan commented, "Her saying 'chali main chali' was (fire icons)." Another person was suprised and wrote, "Wait she got the lyrics right?"

Many celebrities also liked the post and left comments. Freida Pinto commented to the video, "Omg!!! This IS EVERYTHING! Best thing I've seen in a long time" while Kal Penn reacted to it as, "Hahaha amazing!"

Jay Sean added, "Hahhaaaa loveeee it," with laughing emojis and Jay Shetty wrote, "@drewbarrymore lip sync on point." Nabela wrote, "This is so iconic."