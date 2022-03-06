Euphoria Season 2: HBO Responds To Allegations Of Toxic Environment On Sets

HBO has responded to the allegations against the toxic environment on the sets of its highly popular production, Euphoria Season 2. In an official statement provided to Variety, HBO claimed that Euphoria Season 2 was produced in "full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols." The network stated that the well-being of the cast and crew on their productions is a top priority.

"The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority. The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols. It's not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised," reads the statement issued by HBO.

To the unversed, The Daily Beast had published a report, the background actors of Euphoria Season 2 had claimed that multiple complaints were made to SAG-AFTRA after the production failed to provide them meals on time and refused to let people use the bathroom. They had also added that there was no proper holding area for the extras on sets. The reports published by Variety suggest that no formal complaints were filed to SAG-AFTRA.