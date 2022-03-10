Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Boyfriend Pete Davidson; Confirms That Something Exciting Is Coming Up

Kim Kardashian, who is all set to launch her new Hulu series titled The Kardashians, opened up about her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. In the latest interview given to Variety, Kim Kardashian teased her fans by confirming that something very exciting has been shot. However, the reality show star also confirmed that she has not filmed with Pete Davidson yet.

"I have not filmed with him. And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does," said Kim Kardashian in her interview. "But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season," the socialite added.

"How we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know. I'm definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it," concluded Kim Kardashian.

In her interview, the reality show star also opened up about her ex-husband Kanye West and confirmed that he had filmed his scenes for the Hulu series before their relationship fell apart. "Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy. But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately," she said.

"I don't think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That's just not really what I'm about, and I just don't think that would ever make me feel good. I'm always really respectful of what the kids will see," stated Kim Kardashian.

"The reality is, we're always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there's moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it's important for people to see that things aren't perfect all the time, but that they can get better," she concluded.