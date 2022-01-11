Lily Collins Starrer Emily In Paris Gets Renewed For Season 3 And 4

Lily Collins starrer Netflix show, Emily In Paris is renewed for Season 3 and 4. The second season of the show was released on December 22 last year and took forward the adventures of Emily Cooper, an American PR professional who is sent to represent a high-profile French marketing firm. From the ups and downs in her professional life to her meandering love life, the show chronicled them all and also enticed the fans with top-notch aesthetics when it came to the fashion and visuals of the streets of Paris. Well, this news might come as a treat for all the fans of the show out there.

According to a post by Cosmopolitan India, the creator of the show Darren Star revealed to a publication stating, "She's faced with a major decision. She has reasons to pick a number of doors at the end of Season 2, and our challenge is deciding which of those doors she's going to choose and why... That's what Season 3 is going to be about. When you live in a foreign country, one of the questions is, where's your heart? Is it the place you came from, or the place you are at the moment? Emily is going to be struggling with that as well."

The show also stars Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Lucien Laviscount, Bruno Goery and Samuel Arnold in the lead roles. It has been helmed by Jennifer Arnold and Katina Medina Mora. The first season of Emily In Paris was released on October 2, 2020. The third season is expected to release in the second half of 2022.

Filmibeat's review for the Netflix rom-com show stated, "Darren Star has catered the USP of Emily In Paris quite effectively while enhancing its glamazon aspects like the top-notch couture when it comes to the attires, fancy streets of Paris and the colourful rollercoaster ride of a journey of almost all the characters, especially the female protagonist. Emily In Paris 2 walks down the same path once again. Each twist and turns in Emily's life keeps the audience engaged and gives them some varying range of emotions to get hooked to the same."