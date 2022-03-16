Oscars 2022: Shawn Mendes To Woody Harrelson; Have A Look At The Confirmed Presenters At 94th Academy Awards

The 94th Academy Awards aka Oscars 2022 event is all set to take place on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, Los Angeles. Interestingly, after two years, the prestigious award function will have hosts. For the unversed, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will be hosting Oscars 2022.

A few days ago, The People had reported that the organisers had shared some confirmed names of celebrities who will be the presenters at the award ceremony. As per the portal's report, celebs like Lady Gaga, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong'o, Zoe Kravitz and others have been confirmed as the presenters. And now, The Academy Awards producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan have released a few more names of celebrities who will be presenting the awards to the winners.

According to the new list, Shawn Mendes, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Woody Harrelson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Samuel L Jackson, Hailey Bailey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Tyler Perry have been confirmed as the presenters at Oscars 2022.

Viewers will be witnessing several changes in the Oscars 2022 ceremony. As per the new format of the show, 8 categories such as Best Production Design, Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Sound, Documentary Short, Animated Short and Live-Action Short will not be presented live at the ceremony. All the actions of these categories will be pre-taped by the makers. Notably, several celebs including director Guillermo del Toro have openly criticised the change. For the unversed, the organisers had sent a letter to the nominees and the members about the change. In the letter, they stated that the changes have been made to improve the dwindling viewership of the Oscars broadcast.

Looks like the 94th Academy Awards aka Oscars 2022 will be a memorable one for the viewers. Stay tuned for more updates!