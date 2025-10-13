Bridgerton Season 4 Release Date Announced: Here’s When Bridgerton 4 Part 1 & Part 2 Will Premiere On Netflix

Bridgerton Season 4 Release Date: The world of Bridgerton is set to return, and fans are buzzing with excitement over the next chapter in the hit period drama franchise. Known for its opulent ballrooms, whispered scandals, and romantic entanglements, the series has captured the hearts of viewers around the globe.

With Bridgerton Season 4, audiences can expect fresh twists, new relationships, and the same elegance and drama that made the show a cultural phenomenon. Are you wondering when the next season will premiere online? Well, Netflix has finally announced the dates.

BRIDGERTON SEASON 4 RELEASE DATE: PART 1 AND PART 2 PREMIERE UPDATE

Following the global success of its first three seasons and the fan-favorite prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the series has become much more than just a show. From inspiring fashion trends and music playlists to live experiences like The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, Bridgerton has firmly established itself as a lifestyle brand, offering fans multiple ways to immerse themselves in its universe.

Now, Netflix has confirmed that Bridgerton Season 4 will arrive in two parts. Part 1, which includes episodes 1-4, will premiere on January 29, 2026, while Part 2, episodes 5-8, will release a month later on February 26, 2026. Yes, you read that right! Take a look at the post here:

BRIDGERTON SEASON 4 OVERVIEW: HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

Bridgerton Season 4 shifts focus to the bohemian and independent Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), whose journey explores love, commitment, and societal expectations. At his mother's masquerade ball, he meets a mysterious "Lady in Silver," setting the stage for romance and intrigue.

The season features eight episodes under the direction of showrunner and executive producer Jess Brownell, alongside Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen. Returning favorites include Luke Thompson, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, and several new faces who add fresh dynamics to the Bridgerton universe.

With its mix of romance, humor, and social drama, Bridgerton Season 4 is poised to be one of Netflix's most anticipated releases of 2026, offering fans another chance to indulge in the glittering, scandal-filled world of Regency-era London.