Emily In Paris Season 5 Trailer: Emily-Marcello's Romance Heats Up! Will Gabriel & Alfie Return In New Season?

Emily In Paris Season 5 Trailer Out: Lily Collins is back as the stylish, ambitious Emily in the highly anticipated Netflix series Emily In Paris, and fans are buzzing with excitement after the release of the Season 5 trailer. The new teaser offers a glimpse of Emily navigating the charm and chaos of Italy, as her whirlwind romance with Marcello takes center stage. The trailer promises glitz, glamour, and the signature blend of romance and drama that fans have come to love.

However, viewers quickly noticed the absence of Gabriel (played by Lucas Bravo) in the trailer, sparking speculation about his role in the upcoming season. In previous interviews, Bravo had hinted that playing Gabriel had "not been fun anymore" and expressed uncertainty about returning for Season 5, leaving fans questioning whether the beloved character will make a comeback.

Emily In Paris Season 5 Trailer Out Now: Emily & Marcello's Hot Romance Takes Centre Stage

The trailer for Emily In Paris Season 5 is finally here, giving fans a thrilling glimpse of Emily (Lily Collins) and Marcello's (Eugenio Franceschini) sizzling romance. Set against the stunning backdrop of Rome, the new season promises glamour, drama, and the iconic romantic escapades that the series is known for. Social media is already buzzing as viewers react to the couple's fiery chemistry and the breathtaking Italian locales, making it clear that Emily's adventures in love and life are set to get even more captivating this season.

The trailer also highlights Emily navigating new challenges in her personal and professional life, as she balances work, love, and friendships in the vibrant city of Rome. With stylish outfits, glamorous parties, and the signature mix of comedy and drama, Season 5 promises to deliver everything fans adore about the show, along with some unexpected twists and surprises.

Reacting to the trailer, one of the fans commented, "Rome definitely suits her 🥹✨ our girl is glowingggg", while another one wrote, "Yes, who is in Paris? Gabriel? Alfie? Cause I need Alfie as end game please!!"

Emily In Paris Season 5: Will Gabriel & Alfie Return In The Netflix Show?

While Emily and Marcello's romance takes center stage, fans couldn't help but notice the absence of Emily's ex-flames, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), in the trailer, sparking speculation about whether they will return in Season 5. Are they still a part of the new season of the beloved Netflix show?

OG Emily In Paris fans can breathe easy! Although the Season 5 trailer didn't show or mention Gabriel and Alfie, both characters are set to return. Netflix Tudum has officially confirmed that Lucas Bravo and Lucien Laviscount will reprise their roles in Emily In Paris Season 5, adding their names to the official cast list.

However, Gabriel's ex-fiancée Camille (played by Camille Razat) will not return in the new season.

Emily In Paris Season 5 Netflix Release Date

Mark your calendars, because Emily's next chapter is set to light up screens worldwide this holiday season. Fans won't have to wait much longer - Emily In Paris Season 5 is set to stream exclusively on Netflix from December 18, 2025.