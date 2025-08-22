Emily In Paris Season 5 Release Date: How Many Episodes Will Netflix's Show Have? Storyline, New Casts & More

Emily In Paris Season 5 Release Date: Emily Cooper will be back in town soon! Netflix has announced the release date of the much-loved show. The first look at the show has been released by the streaming giant. So, when will the new season be released this time? Will Emily finally choose Gabriel in the end? Are all the cast members returning back to the new season? Let us take a look at when Emily In Paris Season 5 is releasing and what will happen in it.

Emily In Paris Season 5 Release Date On Netflix

Revealing the first look of Emily In Paris Season 5, Netflix announced on social media, "Benvenuto! The first look images from Emily in Paris are here, and they're serving up a slice of la dolce vita!" Emily In Paris Season 5 is set to be released on December 18, 2025.

How Many Episodes Will Be In Emily In Paris Season 5?

Emily In Paris Season 5 will have a total of 10 episodes. As per the reports, all the 10 episodes will be released at once on the streaming giant, Netflix.

What Will Happen In Emily In Paris Season 5?

In Emily In Paris Season 5, the story will revolve around two cities, Rome and Paris. "Straddling both, Emily takes love and life to the next level," says creator Darren Star. Talking about Marcello and Emily's relationship, Netflix said, "Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance. We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time."

Emily In Paris Season 5 New Casts

Besides the old faces, there will be some new ones who will be joining the show. Suits LA star Bryan Greenberg will be seen playing the role of Jake, American living in Paris, alongside Michele Laroque as Yvette, Sylvie's friend and Emily's boss. Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver will also be joining the new season, playing Princess Jane, Sylvie's friend.