Gen V Season 2 Episode 4 Ending Explained, Spoilers: Is Cipher A Supe? What Are His Super Powers? UPDATE

Gen V Season 2 Episode 4 Ending Explained: Amazon Prime Video's popular spin-off Gen V Season 2 is keeping fans hooked with its gripping storyline. Picking up after the explosive events of Season 1, the show is back with more drama, high-energy action, and surprising twists that tie closely to The Boys universe.

The new season has already created massive excitement thanks to its bold storytelling and strong characters. With shocking revelations and bigger challenges ahead, the intensity continues to rise, making each episode a must-watch.

After the first three episodes grabbed viewers' attention, Episode 4 finally premiere today (September 24). In case you haven't watched the new episode yet and wondering what exactly happens in it, let's dive into the ending of Gen V 2 Episode 4.

GEN V SEASON 2 EPISODE 4 ENDING EXPLAINED AND SPOILERS

The fourth episode of Gen V Season 2, titled Bags, finally gives fans the long-awaited answer about Cipher. Since the season premiere, viewers have been curious about his abilities, and Episode 4 confirms that Cipher has the terrifying power to control other people's minds. While the show doesn't reveal the full scale of his abilities, this episode makes it clear that Cipher is not someone to underestimate.

The turning point comes during a public match where Cipher pits Marie and Jordan against each other, threatening to send Emma back to detention if they refuse. Marie and Jordan, though reluctant, decide to go along while secretly plotting with Cate to expose him. At the same time, Emma joins forces with her Starlighter friends, working on a plan to sabotage the fight.

As the events unfold, Jordan and Cate break into Cipher's home searching for answers, while Marie distracts him by pretending to seek training. Marie even suspects Cipher may not have real powers, claiming she can't sense any trace of Compound V in his system. She urges Cate to get a confession on record to prove the truth.

WHAT ARE THE POWERS OF CIPHER IN GEN V SEASON 2?

Emma then plants a hidden camera to capture Cipher's confession during the match. However, things spiral out of control when Cate confronts him. Cipher reveals his true powers by seizing control of Jordan's mind and forcing her to fight Marie.

The shocking revelation not only exposes Cipher's ability but also hints at the darker schemes surrounding the dean, who is shown to be a far more dangerous figure than imagined.

Adding to the intrigue, the episode also teases that Marie's abilities may surpass even Homelander's, raising the stakes for what lies ahead in Season 2.