Gen V Season 2 Episode 4 Release Time Today: Here’s When Gen V 2 New Episode Will Premiere Online In India

Gen V Season 2 Episode 4 Release Time Today: The much-awaited Gen V Season 2 premiered last week amid high expectations, and the buzz among fans is stronger than ever. As the storyline continues from the explosive first season, viewers can look forward to more drama, intense action, and unexpected turns that connect deeply with The Boys universe.

This thrilling spin-off has already won hearts with its bold storytelling and powerful characters, and the second season promises to raise the stakes even higher. With shocking revelations and new challenges ahead, every episode is set to deliver suspense and entertainment.

As a thrilling response to the previous episodes, fans are now awaiting Episode 4 premiere and their wait is finally ending in just a few hours. For viewers eager to catch every detail and stay updated with episode schedules, news, and highlights, Season 2 is gearing up to be a rollercoaster of emotions.

GEN V SEASON 2: CAST, PLOT, AND WHAT'S COMING NEXT

The wait is finally over as Gen V Season 2 promises darker twists, new faces, and intense drama that will shake up the world after The Boys Season 4. Picking up after the shocking massacre at Godolkin University, the story dives deeper into betrayal, survival, and the dangerous rise of supes in society.

This time, Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor/Derek Luh), Emma (Lizzie Broadway), and Andre (Chance Perdomo) find themselves trapped in a strict rehab facility. Framed by their own classmates Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann), they must fight to stay strong before returning to a university that has completely changed. Godolkin is no longer the same-it's now a place ruled by fear, control, and manipulation.

Meanwhile, outside the campus, Homelander (Antony Starr) grows more powerful with President Calhoun's full support. Ordinary citizens are forced to wear ID badges, a chilling reminder of the growing imbalance between humans and supes.

Showrunner Michele Fazekas revealed that the season will focus on broken friendships, the idea of resistance, and how these events connect to The Boys. All of this builds toward an epic crossover that fans are eagerly waiting for.

Season 2 also welcomes fresh talent. Hamish Linklater joins as Dean Cipher, the charming but unpredictable new leader of Godolkin University, while Ethan Slater plays Dr. Thomas Godolkin, the school's mysterious founder. Along with them, Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy will appear in recurring roles, adding more depth to the expanding Gen V universe.

GEN V SEASON 2 EPISODE 4 RELEASE TIME: HERE'S WHEN TO WATCH ONLINE IN INDIA?

Good news for Indian fans! Gen V Season 2 Episode 4 officially premieres today (September 24) at 12:30 PM IST. A fresh episode will continue to arrive every Wednesday, leading up to the emotional season finale on October 22.

This season brings a total of eight gripping episodes, streaming only on Prime Video. With shocking twists, intense drama, and powerful performances, the show is set to keep audiences hooked week after week.

Stay tuned for the latest news, highlights, and updates on Gen V Season 2 as the story unfolds.