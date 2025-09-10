Gen V Season 2 Release Date | What To Expect From Prime Video's Gen V 2? Lizze Broadway Shares Exciting DEETS

Gen V Season 2 Update: Fans are gearing up to dive back into the diabolical world of Emmy Award-winning The Boys this September with the return of its hit spinoff, Gen V. With its dark humor and sharp satire, the spinoff takes The Boys universe to Godolkin University, where the next generation of Supes is trained.

Beneath the flashy powers and wild parties in Gen V Season 2, students face fierce competitions, all striving for top ranks and a chance to join Vought's elite superhero team, The Seven. But as the school's darkest secrets are exposed, they must confront tough choices about the kind of heroes they want to be.

LIZZE BROADWAY REVEALS EXCITING INSIGHTS FROM GEN V SEASON 2

At the heart of it all is Gen V's breakout star, Lizze Broadway, who shoulders one of the most complex characters in the series - Emma Meyer. Reflecting on what fans can expect in the upcoming season, Lizze said in a statement, "There's so much grit and care in this season. It's wild and funny and totally unhinged, but it's also really poignant. We pushed through some incredibly hard moments as a cast and crew, and I think fans are going to feel that depth behind all the madness. This one means a lot."

For Broadway, Emma's arc this time isn't about shrinking herself to fit. It's about claiming space. She highlights, "I was excited to keep exploring Emma's evolution - from this naive, approval-chasing girl to someone who's been through real hell and come out sharper, braver, and more self-aware. She still leads with love and humor, but now there's fire behind it. She's not shrinking to fit anymore, and playing that journey meant more than ever this time around."

<em> </em>

Season two, though, also carries a heavy personal weight. Broadway spoke about returning to the set without her friend and co-star, Chance Perdomo, who tragically passed away in 2024. She expressed, "Losing Chance shattered me. It wasn't just grief, it felt like the ground dropped out from under all of us. He was my best friend, my creative partner, my safe place in the chaos. But somehow, returning also became a way to honor him. Stepping back into Emma's tiny shoes, into this world of blood, absurdity, and heart, felt heavier - but also more necessary."

GEN V SEASON 3 CAST & OTHER DETAILS

With a returning ensemble, including Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Sean Patrick Thomas, along with a new addition, Hamish Linklate, Gen V Season 2 catapults fans right back into Godolkin's madness. And with the show directly leading into the final season of The Boys, fans are in for an explosive ride.

Gen V Season 2 is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. Michele Fazekas leads the series as the showrunner and also serves as an executive producer alongside notable names like Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Ori Marmur, Thomas Schnauz, Steve Boyum, and Brant Engelstein.

GEN V SEASON 2 PREMIERE DATE: WHEN TO WATCH NEW SEASON ON PRIME VIDEO?

The much-awaited second season will debut on September 17 with the first three episodes streaming exclusively on Prime Video. The series will be available in over 240 countries and territories around the world. Fans can catch new episodes every Wednesday, building up to an action-packed season finale scheduled for October 22.