Gen V Season 2 Release Timings: When & Where To Stream Gen V 2 Online In India? The Boys Spin-Off UPDATE

Gen V Season 2 Release Timings: The excitement is building as Gen V Season 2 is almost here! With the release just around the corner, fans are buzzing with anticipation, eager to discover what new twists and challenges await this journey. The popular spin-off from The Boys universe, the series returns with bigger stakes, deeper emotions, and surprising developments that promise to keep viewers hooked.

If you're searching for Gen V 2 episode updates or want to know what's coming next, you're in the right place! Get ready to dive back into the chaos as the story continues with more twists and drama than ever before!

GEN V SEASON 2 OVERVIEW: STORYLINE, CAST & EVERYTHING YOU SHOULD KNOW

Gen V Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking Godolkin University massacre. Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor/Derek Luh), Emma (Lizzie Broadway), and Andre (Chance Perdomo) find themselves framed and locked up, victims of betrayal by fellow students Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann).

The season delves into their struggle as they're sent to a brutal rehabilitation center before being allowed to return to campus. But Godolkin University is far from the place they once knew - it's now a darker, more oppressive environment where fear and control rule the day.

Gen V Season 2 Full Episode Release Schedule: How Many Episodes Gen V 2 Has? Total Ep Count & Other DEETS

With Homelander (Antony Starr) gaining more influence across the country and President Calhoun fully supporting his army of supes, even humans are forced to wear ID badges, symbolizing the growing tension and power imbalance.

Showrunner Michele Fazekas shared with Deadline that Season 2 will explore themes of resistance, fractured friendships, and the aftermath of The Boys Season 4. All of this is leading up to an explosive crossover event that fans will not want to miss.

Hamish Linklater joins the cast as Dean Cipher, the new, charismatic head of Godolkin University, while Ethan Slater plays Dr. Thomas Godolkin, the school's mysterious founder. The season also welcomes recurring roles from Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy, each contributing to the expanding Gen V world.

GEN V SEASON 2 RELEASE TIMINGS IN INDIA: WHEN AND WHERE TO STREAM ONLINE?

Gen V Season 2 will premiere tomorrow (September 17, 2025), on Prime Video at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (3:00 AM Eastern Time). The premiere starts strong with the first three episodes dropping all at once, followed by weekly releases every Wednesday, leading up to the season finale on October 22. The season features a total of eight action-packed and suspenseful episodes that fans won't want to miss.

In India, the episodes are expected to premiere on the OTT giant at around 12:30 PM. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

