Nobody Wants This 2 Release Time Today: Here’s When Episodes 1-10 Will Premiere Online In India? UPDATE

Nobody Wants This Season 2 Release Time: Romantic comedy fans are in for a treat as Nobody Wants This returns with its much-awaited second season. Starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, the show is set to deliver another dose of laughter, love, and light-hearted moments that promise to warm your heart.

Nobody Wants This Season 2 brings back the fun chemistry between the lead pair while adding fresh twists and plenty of feel-good drama. Viewers can look forward to an engaging watch filled with humour, emotions, and relatable moments.

With its release just around the corner, fans are eager to know all the important details - from Nobody Wants This 2 streaming schedule to where they can watch it online in India. Here's a complete update on everything you need to know before tuning in.

NOBODY WANTS THIS SEASON 2 OVERVIEW: CAST, PLOT & EVERYTHING YOU SHOULD KNOW

Following its breakout success in 2024, Nobody Wants This is gearing up for another round of laughter, chaos, and heartfelt romance. The previous season ended with an emotional twist - Rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) stopped Joanne (Kristen Bell) right after their breakup, admitting, "You were right. I can't have both," before the two shared a passionate kiss.

Season 2 picks up from that moment, exploring how this unconventional duo - an agnostic podcaster and a modern rabbi - try to navigate their conflicting worlds, faiths, and families while keeping their relationship afloat.

Adding a fun new layer to the story, Leighton Meester, Adam Brody's real-life wife, joins the show as Abby - a mummy influencer and Joanne's old school rival. Creator Erin Foster even penned a hilarious scene between Brody and Meester, with Noah humorously confessing that Abby is "not my type."

Expect Season 2 to deliver more hilarious birthday parties, awkward family dinners, and heartfelt discussions about faith, love, and compromise as Joanne and Noah prove that love can overcome even the biggest differences.

Alongside Bell and Brody, the returning ensemble includes Seth Rogen as Rabbi Neil, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky, Arian Moayed, and Kate Berlant. Familiar faces like Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn will also reprise their roles, ensuring another season packed with warmth, wit, and delightful surprises.

NOBODY WANTS THIS SEASON 2 EPISODE 1-10 RELEASE TIME: HERE'S WHEN TO WATCH ONLINE IN INDIA?

For those eagerly waiting, Nobody Wants This Season 2 is finally arriving today (October 23), exclusively on Netflix. All ten episodes will be released together, making it an ideal binge-watch for fans of heartfelt romantic comedies.

The global premiere will go live at 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT in the U.S. International audiences can tune in simultaneously - at 1:30 PM IST (India), 8:00 AM BST (UK), 12:00 PM KST (South Korea), and 12:00 PM JST (Japan).