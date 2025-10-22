Nobody Wants This Season 2 Release Timings: When & Where To Stream Full Episodes Online In India? UPDATE

Nobody Wants This Season 2 Release Timings: The wait is almost over for fans of heartwarming rom-coms! Nobody Wants This Season 2 is all set to arrive online, bringing back the delightful chemistry of Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. Packed with humour, charm, and plenty of feel-good moments, the new season promises to be the perfect comfort watch for rom-com lovers.

As excitement builds ahead of its release, here's everything you need to know about Nobody Wants This Season 2 release timings, where to watch it online in India, and the latest streaming updates.

NOBODY WANTS THIS SEASON 2 OVERVIEW: CAST, PLOT & ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

After its massive success last year, Nobody Wants This is back with an all-new season that promises more laughter, love, and heartfelt moments. The romantic comedy quickly became a global favourite after its debut in October 2024, drawing 26.2 million views within two weeks and holding a spot in the global top 10 for six weeks, leading to a swift renewal.

Season 1 ended on a dramatic note as Rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) appeared at Joanne's (Kristen Bell) car right after their breakup, confessing, "You were right. I can't have both," before sealing it with a kiss. Now, the new season follows this unlikely pair - an agnostic podcaster and a modern rabbi - as they attempt to blend their clashing lifestyles, families, and beliefs.

Adding an exciting twist, Leighton Meester, Adam Brody's real-life wife, joins the cast as Abby, a mummy influencer and Joanne's former school rival. Creator Erin Foster even crafted a witty scene for the couple, where Noah amusingly admits that Abby is "not my type."

This season welcomes Jenni Konner (Girls) and Bruce Eric Kaplan (Six Feet Under) as showrunners, promising deeper emotional arcs while keeping the signature humour intact. Expect more candid conversations, birthday chaos, and discussions about love and commitment as Joanne and Noah prove that their connection is stronger than any obstacle.

The cast lineup also features Seth Rogen as Rabbi Neil, along with Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky, Arian Moayed, and Kate Berlant, while familiar faces like Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn reprise their roles.

NOBODY WANTS THIS 2 RELEASE DATE, TIMINGS IN INDIA

For those unaware, Nobody Wants This Season 2 is officially set to premiere on October 23, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. Fans can stream all 10 episodes at once, making it the perfect binge-watch for rom-com lovers worldwide.

The series will drop at 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT in the U.S., while international viewers can catch it at 1:30 PM IST (India), 8:00 AM BST (UK), 12:00 PM KST (South Korea), and 12:00 PM JST (Japan).

So, mark your calendars and get ready to dive back into the charming world of Joanne and Noah as their love story continues to unfold.