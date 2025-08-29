Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 In Hindi: How To Watch Peacemaker 2 Episode 2 In Hindi Dubbed? Check STEPS
Peacemaker 2 Episode 2 In Hindi: The wait is finally over for DC fans as the new episode of Peacemaker Season 2 gears up for its premiere. At the center of the story once again is John Cena, who steps back into the shoes of the unpredictable and witty antihero, Peacemaker.
Peacemaker 2 promises a bigger dose of action, quirky humor, and shocking twists, continuing the chaotic adventures of the superhero team that fans loved in the first installment. The much-awaited Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 is releasing on JioHotstar.
WHERE TO WATCH PEACEMAKER SEASON 2 EPISODE 2 IN HINDI?
Peacemaker Season 2 finally arrived last week with its first episode, and fans of the JioHotstar superhero drama are in for a treat as Episode 2 is finally releasing today (August 29). Indian audiences can catch the episodes starting from 6:30 AM IST, with the option to watch in English, Hindi, and select regional languages.
The new season will feature a total of eight episodes, keeping fans hooked with a weekly release schedule with one new episode releasing on ever Friday in India.
HOW TO WATCH PEACEMAKER 2 HINDI-DUBBED EPISODE 2 ON JIOHOTSTAR?
If you're excited to watch Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 in Hindi, JioHotstar makes it super easy to switch the audio settings. Here's a quick step-by-step guide to help you enjoy the show in your preferred language:
Step
1:
Open
JioHotstar
Launch the JioHotstar app on your smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or laptop.
Step
2:
Search
for
Peacemaker
Type Peacemaker in the search bar and select the series from the results.
Step
3:
Select
Season
2
Navigate to Season 2 and choose the episode you want to watch (Episodes 2 is now available).
Step
4:
Start
Playing
Press the Play button to begin streaming.
Step
5:
Change
Audio
Settings
While the episode is playing, tap or click on the screen and open the "Audio & Subtitles" option.
Step
6:
Switch
to
Hindi
From the list of available languages, choose Hindi and save the setting.
That's all you need to do! Now you can sit back and enjoy Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 in Hindi, with the same mystery, thrill, and charm - just in your language.