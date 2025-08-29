Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 In Hindi: How To Watch Peacemaker 2 Episode 2 In Hindi Dubbed? Check STEPS

Peacemaker 2 Episode 2 In Hindi: The wait is finally over for DC fans as the new episode of Peacemaker Season 2 gears up for its premiere. At the center of the story once again is John Cena, who steps back into the shoes of the unpredictable and witty antihero, Peacemaker.

Peacemaker 2 promises a bigger dose of action, quirky humor, and shocking twists, continuing the chaotic adventures of the superhero team that fans loved in the first installment. The much-awaited Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 is releasing on JioHotstar.

WHERE TO WATCH PEACEMAKER SEASON 2 EPISODE 2 IN HINDI?

Peacemaker Season 2 finally arrived last week with its first episode, and fans of the JioHotstar superhero drama are in for a treat as Episode 2 is finally releasing today (August 29). Indian audiences can catch the episodes starting from 6:30 AM IST, with the option to watch in English, Hindi, and select regional languages.

The new season will feature a total of eight episodes, keeping fans hooked with a weekly release schedule with one new episode releasing on ever Friday in India.

HOW TO WATCH PEACEMAKER 2 HINDI-DUBBED EPISODE 2 ON JIOHOTSTAR?

If you're excited to watch Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 in Hindi, JioHotstar makes it super easy to switch the audio settings. Here's a quick step-by-step guide to help you enjoy the show in your preferred language:

Step 1: Open JioHotstar

Launch the JioHotstar app on your smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or laptop.

Step 2: Search for Peacemaker

Type Peacemaker in the search bar and select the series from the results.

Step 3: Select Season 2

Navigate to Season 2 and choose the episode you want to watch (Episodes 2 is now available).

Step 4: Start Playing

Press the Play button to begin streaming.

Step 5: Change Audio Settings

While the episode is playing, tap or click on the screen and open the "Audio & Subtitles" option.

Step 6: Switch to Hindi

From the list of available languages, choose Hindi and save the setting.

That's all you need to do! Now you can sit back and enjoy Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 in Hindi, with the same mystery, thrill, and charm - just in your language.