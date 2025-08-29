Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 In Hindi: How To Watch Peacemaker 2 Episode 2 In Hindi Dubbed? Check STEPS

By
How To Watch Peacemaker 2 Episode 2 In Hindi Dubbed

Peacemaker 2 Episode 2 In Hindi: The wait is finally over for DC fans as the new episode of Peacemaker Season 2 gears up for its premiere. At the center of the story once again is John Cena, who steps back into the shoes of the unpredictable and witty antihero, Peacemaker.

Peacemaker 2 promises a bigger dose of action, quirky humor, and shocking twists, continuing the chaotic adventures of the superhero team that fans loved in the first installment. The much-awaited Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 is releasing on JioHotstar.

WHERE TO WATCH PEACEMAKER SEASON 2 EPISODE 2 IN HINDI?

Peacemaker Season 2 finally arrived last week with its first episode, and fans of the JioHotstar superhero drama are in for a treat as Episode 2 is finally releasing today (August 29). Indian audiences can catch the episodes starting from 6:30 AM IST, with the option to watch in English, Hindi, and select regional languages.

Also Read
The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Episode 9 Release Date: When Will Next Episode Premiere On Prime Video? UPDATE
The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Episode 9 Release Date: When Will Next Episode Premiere On Prime Video? UPDATE

The new season will feature a total of eight episodes, keeping fans hooked with a weekly release schedule with one new episode releasing on ever Friday in India.

HOW TO WATCH PEACEMAKER 2 HINDI-DUBBED EPISODE 2 ON JIOHOTSTAR?

If you're excited to watch Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 in Hindi, JioHotstar makes it super easy to switch the audio settings. Here's a quick step-by-step guide to help you enjoy the show in your preferred language:

Step 1: Open JioHotstar
Launch the JioHotstar app on your smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or laptop.

Step 2: Search for Peacemaker
Type Peacemaker in the search bar and select the series from the results.

Step 3: Select Season 2
Navigate to Season 2 and choose the episode you want to watch (Episodes 2 is now available).

Step 4: Start Playing
Press the Play button to begin streaming.

Step 5: Change Audio Settings
While the episode is playing, tap or click on the screen and open the "Audio & Subtitles" option.

Step 6: Switch to Hindi
From the list of available languages, choose Hindi and save the setting.

That's all you need to do! Now you can sit back and enjoy Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 2 in Hindi, with the same mystery, thrill, and charm - just in your language.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: Peacemaker 2 peacemaker john cena
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X