The Conjuring Last Rites Advance Booking Day 1 India: Horror Saga BEATS Baaghi 4? Aims For Double-Digit Start

The Conjuring Last Rites Advance Booking Day 1 Update: The wait is over. The Conjuring: Last Rites, the next terrifying installment in James Wan's iconic horror universe, is finally hitting Indian theatres-and it's not just horror fans who are paying attention. With spine-chilling trailers, mounting fan theories, and record-breaking advance bookings, the film is shaping up to be a box-office juggernaut in India.

Ever since the first poster of The Conjuring: Last Rites dropped, Indian horror fans have been buzzing with excitement. Social media has been flooded with speculation about the storyline, which is rumored to feature the final chapter in the Warrens' haunted investigations.

The Conjuring Last Rites (The Conjuring 4) India Release Date

From The Conjuring (2013) to Annabelle Comes Home and The Nun, the Conjuring Universe has built a solid fan base in India. The mix of supernatural tension and real-world "based on true events" appeal has always drawn packed houses, even for spin-offs.

Based on the true-life investigations of the Smurl haunting, The Conjuring universe has earned serious love in India, with its blend of spiritual dread and gripping horror-making the new installment highly anticipated.

In Last Rites, the Warrens are said to be tackling one of their most dangerous cases ever, while also navigating a more personal crisis - making this final performance particularly emotional.

At the heart of the franchise are Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, reprising their iconic roles as Lorraine and Ed Warren. Their real-life counterparts were famed paranormal investigators, and Farmiga and Wilson have brought their love, faith, and fear to life in a way that's earned them critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.

Releasing on September 5, 2025, The Conjuring Last Rites finds itself in an unlikely face-off against Tiger Shroff's action-heavy Baaghi 4 and Vivek Agnihotri's intense political drama The Bengal Files.

The Conjuring Last Rites Advance Booking Day 1 Update (1 Day To Go): Beats Baaghi 4 & The Bengal Files In India

With just one day to go before the theatrical release of The Conjuring: Last Rites on September 5, 2025, the anticipation in India has reached fever pitch. According to Pinkvilla, the spine-chilling horror-saga has sold over 1 lakh tickets in the top three National Chains - PVR, Inox and Cinepolis - for the opening day.

On the other hand, Baaghi 4 has registered an advance booking of Rs 5.21 crore so far, which includes Rs 2.43 crore of block booking, as per Sacnilk. Meanwhile, The Bengal Files is struggling in pre-sales and how! Reportedly, the film has sold tickets in advance worth only Rs 45 lakh, which includes over Rs 30 lakh of block booking.

The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Opening Day Prediction (India)

According to Box Office Worldwide, given the advance booking report card, The Conjuring The Last Rites is off to a strong start at the box office in India. As the site claims, the movie is expected to have a double-digit opening tomorrow in India.