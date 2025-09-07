The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Day 2: Horror Film Maintains Steady Hold; Beats MI- The Final Reckoning?

The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 2: The Conjuring series, known for its spine-chilling tales, has concluded with its final film this year and it has left audience brimming with an opinion. We are talking about the eagerly anticipated The Conjuring: Last Rites which is written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. To note, the horror drama follows the 2021 release The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and it has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Directed by Michael Chaves, this marks the ninth installment in the series.

For those new to the franchise, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga returned as Ed and Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring: Last Rites. This film will be their last appearance in these roles. They are joined by Mia Tomlinson as Judy Warren, Ed and Lorraine's daughter. Ben Hardy, Rebecca Calder, and Elliot Cowan also feature in the cast. The Conjuring: Last Rites drew inspiration from the real-life Smurl haunting case. The trailer created a buzz with hints of an engaging story that promises to be a fitting farewell to the beloved franchise. Despite the disappointing reviews, The Conjuring: Last Rites witnessed a decent opening in India.

The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, The Conjuring Last Rites, which raked in Rs 17.5cr on day 1, made a collection of Rs 17.3cr on day 2 (first Sunday). This took the overall collections of the horror drama to Rs 35cr in India.

The Conjuring Last Rites Beats Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning

With a collection of Rs 17.3cr on day 2, The Conjuring Last Rites managed to beat Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning as the latter had minted Rs 17cr on its second day of release.

The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, The Conjuring Last Rites is expected to see a hike in numbers today (day 3/ first Sunday) and will be inching close to Rs 50cr mark in India. In fact, the movie is expected to have an opening weekend collection of around Rs 35cr.

Meanwhile, talking about her bond with Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga told PEOPLE, "It's not easy being away from our families. And at the same time we're delivering these performances that sometimes feel like a hot mess in the moment. His sense of humor is just the holy water to my hot mess. Time and time again he is able to make me giggle, whether it's bringing me a homemade smoothie or curating some bourgeois coffee or crooning metal with me. He's been a great friend".