The Girlfriend (2025) Release Time Today: Here’s When Episodes 1-6 Will Premiere Online In India - DEETS

The Girlfriend Release Time Today: The release date for The Girlfriend is just a few hours away, and fans can look forward to streaming the psychological thriller on Prime Video. Based on Michelle Frances' best-selling novel, the series delves into the intense and complicated relationship between a mother and her son's new partner, promising suspense, emotion, and dark secrets.

Fans can't wait to see how the story unfolds in The Girlfriend. Packed with emotional moments, unexpected twists, and compelling storytelling, this limited series promises to make a strong impact and pave the way for the season finale.

THE GIRLFRIEND OVERVIEW: CAST, STORYLINE & OTHER DETAILS

The Girlfriend dives into trust, paranoia, and complex family dynamics. The story follows Laura (Robin Wright), a successful woman with a seemingly perfect life-complete with a thriving career, a loving husband, and her cherished son, Daniel.

Everything shifts when Daniel brings home his new girlfriend, Cherry (Olivia Cooke).

What starts as an uneasy introduction soon turns into tension and suspicion. Laura becomes increasingly convinced that Cherry may have hidden motives, leaving viewers to question: is Cherry truly dangerous, or is Laura letting her paranoia take over?

The series features a talented ensemble cast alongside Wright and Cooke. Laurie Davidson plays Daniel, Waleed Zuaiter is Howard, Tanya Moodie appears as Isabella, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Brigitte, Karen Henthorn as Tracey, Anna Chancellor as Lilith, Leo Suter as Nicholas, and Francesca Corney as Millie. Together, they bring depth and intrigue to this suspenseful psychological drama.

THE GIRLFRIEND EPISODE 1-5 RELEASE TIME: HERE'S WHEN TO WATCH ONLINE IN INDIA?

The Girlfriend is set to premiere today (September 10) at 12:30 PM IST and is available exclusively on Prime Video. The series features 6 episodes, with all episodes premiering together. The series will stream in over 240 countries and territories, allowing audiences around the world to experience this gripping adaptation.