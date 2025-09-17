The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Finale: Will Belly, Conrad & Jeremiah's Love Triangle Return For Season 4?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 4 Possibilities: The wait is finally over - so is the weeks-long emotional rollercoaster! The highly-anticipated Season 3 finale, which dropped earlier today (Wednesday, September 17) globally on Prime Video, has left fans reeling - and the internet hasn't been the same since. The much-hyped episode 11 of TSITP Season 3 marks the conclusion of what has arguably become one of Gen Z's most iconic love triangles. With Belly caught between Conrad and Jeremiah, the final episode brought closure, conflict, and a whirlwind of emotions.

As the sun has officially set for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, will Belly (played by Lola Tung), Jeremiah (played by Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) return with their epic love triangle for another season? Read on...

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Ending: What Happens In The Last Scene?

From the very first day, fans were in for a wild, emotional, and heart-tugging (sometimes confusing) ride with The Summer I Turned Pretty. With the third season, Belly finally navigates her complicated feelings for both brothers, Jeremiah and Conrad. And in the last episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 (ep 11), Belly listens to her heart 'at last'.

In the finale episode - titled 'At Last' - Belly's 22nd birthday celebration in Paris takes an unexpected turn. But after all the confusion, she chooses Conrad. The heart-fluttering confession scene on the plane will surely sweep you off your feet. While Belly and Conrad find their happily ever after, Jeremiah and Demise end up together.

The season finale ends on a happy note with Belly-Conrad returning to the iconic beach house, followed by Polaroid pictures of their cozy 'Christmas in Paris'.

Will There Be The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 4?

After an emotional and dramatic Season 3 finale, fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty are left with one big question: Will there be The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 4?

Based on Jenny Han's beloved trilogy, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 was based on the final book. So, is this really the end? Well, it seems like this is the wrap for Belly, Conrand and Jeramiah's chapters.

However, author Jan teased possibilities for a spin-off of The Summer I Turned Pretty or exploring more of the TSITP universe. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Han stated, "Never say never". She continued, "I never do. If the story is there, then I'm there. As a storyteller, you just get hit with inspiration all the time. If I had a really great idea that I was excited by, that I wanted to keep telling the story, and if [the stars] were excited to do it, then I would be so pumped. It really depends on if I feel like there is more story to tell."