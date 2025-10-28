The Witcher 4 Full Episode Release Schedule: How Many Episodes The Witcher Season 4 Has? Total Ep Count DEETS

The Witcher 4 Full Episode Release Schedule: The Witcher Season 4 is all set to return on Netflix, bringing fresh twists, new faces, and a wave of excitement for fantasy lovers around the world. The upcoming season marks a major turning point for the series, with Liam Hemsworth stepping into the iconic role of Geralt of Rivia, replacing Henry Cavill for the final two chapters - Seasons 4 and 5.

The casting change has already created a huge buzz online, as fans eagerly wait to see how Liam brings his own style to the legendary monster hunter. With promises of bigger adventures, darker storylines, and visually stunning battles, The Witcher 4 aims to take viewers deeper into the Continent's dangerous and magical world.

Netflix has confirmed that the new season will continue expanding Geralt's journey with fresh challenges, powerful enemies, and unexpected alliances - making it one of the most anticipated fantasy releases yet. Here's your complete guide to The Witcher 4, including its release date, star-studded cast lineup, and more.

THE WITCHER SEASON 4 OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST & ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

The Witcher Season 4 picks up after the shocking and world-changing events of the previous season, setting the stage for a darker and more emotional chapter in the Netflix fantasy saga. This time, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are separated, each navigating their own dangerous path across a war-torn Continent filled with monsters, magic, and betrayal.

To survive, they must learn to lead the unlikely groups they encounter and face the trials ahead - all while hoping destiny will reunite them once again.

The new season also introduces a major change as Liam Hemsworth officially takes over the role of Geralt of Rivia, the powerful monster hunter with enhanced abilities and signature white hair, replacing Henry Cavill, who portrayed the character for the first three seasons.

Joining the cast is Laurence Fishburne, who steps into the role of Regis, a beloved character from The Witcher novels and games. Regis is a wise and mysterious barber-surgeon with a hidden past, who becomes an important ally to Geralt during his journey in Baptism of Fire, the book that inspires this season's storyline.

Season 4 will also see the return of fan-favorite stars Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), and Joey Batey (Jaskier), promising another season filled with magic, emotion, and high-stakes adventure.

THE WITCHER SEASON 4 RELEASE DATE: WHERE TO WATCH? EPISODES AND FINALE UPDATE

The Witcher Season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix on October 30, 2025, with all episodes available to stream simultaneously. For those unaware, the new season will have a total of eight episodes. Picking up right after the dramatic conclusion of Season 3, the new season promises an intense continuation of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri's journey through a war-torn Continent.

Adding to the excitement, Season 5 has already been confirmed as the final chapter of the hit fantasy saga, making Season 4 a crucial and action-packed lead-up to the epic finale.

THE WITCHER SEASON 4 FULL EPISODE RELEASE SCHEDULE

Episode 1 - October 30, 2025

Episode 2 - October 30, 2025

Episode 3 - October 30, 2025

Episode 4 - October 30, 2025

Episode 5 - October 30, 2025

Episode 6 - October 30, 2025

Episode 7 - October 30, 2025

Episode 8 - October 30, 2025

