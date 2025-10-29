The Witcher 4 Release Timings: When & Where To Stream The Witcher Season 4 Online In India? Check Update

The Witcher 4 Release Timings: The Witcher Season 4 is gearing up for its grand debut on Netflix, promising fresh adventures, darker storylines, and a brand-new face leading the way. This season marks a major shift in the beloved fantasy saga as Liam Hemsworth officially takes over the role of Geralt of Rivia, stepping into the shoes of Henry Cavill for the show's final two installments - Seasons 4 and 5.

The casting change in The Witcher 4 has stirred massive curiosity among fans, who are eager to see Liam's take on the iconic monster hunter. With Netflix teasing bigger action sequences, visually stunning battles, and deeper character arcs, the new season is expected to be one of the platform's most exciting fantasy releases yet.

Set in the richly detailed world of The Continent, Season 4 will push Geralt into uncharted territory - facing new foes, forming surprising alliances, and uncovering secrets that will redefine his destiny. From its star-studded cast lineup to its epic storyline, The Witcher Season 4 promises to deliver the perfect blend of magic, mystery, and mayhem that fans have been waiting for.

THE WITCHER SEASON 4 OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST & KEY DETAILS

The Witcher 4 is set to deliver an intense new chapter in Netflix's hit fantasy series, picking up right after the shocking, world-altering events of Season 3. The story dives deeper into the chaos spreading across The Continent, where Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated and forced to survive in a land torn apart by war, monsters, and political betrayal.

Each of them must navigate their own perilous path - leading unlikely allies, facing dangerous foes, and enduring personal trials - all in the hope that destiny will bring them back together once more.

This season marks a significant shift for the franchise, with Liam Hemsworth stepping into the role of Geralt of Rivia, taking over from Henry Cavill, who portrayed the character for the first three seasons. Fans are eager to see Liam's fresh take on the iconic monster hunter known for his white hair, sharp wit, and enhanced combat abilities.

Adding more excitement to the cast, Laurence Fishburne joins the series as Regis, a fan-favorite character from The Witcher novels and video games. Regis is a wise yet mysterious barber-surgeon with a shadowy past, who becomes a crucial ally to Geralt in Baptism of Fire, the book that heavily inspires Season 4's storyline.

Returning cast members include Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as the beloved bard Jaskier, ensuring that the emotional depth and magical essence of the show remain intact.

THE WITCHER SEASON 4 RELEASE TIMINGS IN INDIA: WHEN AND WHERE TO STREAM ONLINE?

The Witcher 4 will premiere on Netflix on October 30, 2025, at 12:30 PM, with all eight episodes dropping simultaneously for fans to binge-watch worldwide.

Adding to the thrill, Netflix has already confirmed that Season 5 will serve as the final installment of the acclaimed fantasy saga, making Season 4 a pivotal and action-packed prelude to the show's epic conclusion.