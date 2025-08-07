Weapons First Review: Film Termed As An ‘Absolutely Crazy Ride’, Sinners Has Its First Real Competition For…

Weapons First Review: Get ready for an epic horror drama! Weapons is all set to hit theatres worldwide, including in India, bringing new energy to the genre. Written, produced, and directed by Zach Cregger, Weapons features Julia Garner and Josh Brolin in important characters with fans awaiting its release.

Since its announcement, Weapons has created a strong buzz among fans. The official trailer added fuel to the hype, offering a glimpse into intense horror drama. The film aims to deliver a high-impact cinematic experience packed with thrill and horror. With fan expectations riding high, Weapons is expected to perform well at the global box office.

WEAPONS FIRST REVIEW IS OUT

The countdown has begun for the Indian release of Weapons, hitting theatres nationwide on August 8. But even before its big debut, the film has already caught the attention of moviegoers across the country.

Early reviews from the US have surfaced online, creating a stir on social media. These initial reactions have gone viral, adding to the growing anticipation among Indian moviegoers. As fans gear up for its release, the positive buzz from global viewers is only boosting expectations for what could be one of the biggest horror releases of the year.

Giving it a rating of 9.3 out of 10, the reviewer called Weapons "bats*it crazy" and wrote, "BRUH #Weapons IS BATS*IT crazy. GOOD LUCK to the rest of mainstream Hollywood in 2025 #Sinners has its first real competition for film of the year. An absolutely crazy ride that will leave you guessing (and satisfied) until the credits roll, #WeaponsMovie is beautifully shot by #Barbarian director Zach Cregger who hits an absolute HOME RUN with what very well may be considered the best Horror film of the decade."

Take a look at the full review here:

WEAPONS CAST AND PLOT DETAILS

The film's gripping plot centers around the sudden disappearance of seventeen schoolchildren from the same class. In the middle of the night, they all leave their homes without warning, drawn toward an unknown destination. No one knows why they left or where they went, leaving families and investigators in shock.

Featuring a powerful ensemble cast, the film stars Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich, Julia Garner, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.