Wednesday Season 2 Episode 1-4 In Hindi: How To Watch Wednesday 2 Part 1 In Hindi Dubbed? Check STEPS
Wednesday 2 Part 1 In Hindi: Netflix is bringing back the spooky fun with Wednesday Season 2, and fans in India are just as excited as viewers around the world. The popular supernatural series, starring Jenna Ortega as the iconic Wednesday Addams, is all set to return with more drama, mystery, and dark twists.
If
you
loved
the
first
season
that
premiered
in
2022,
get
ready
for
even
more
surprises.
Wednesday
Season
2
dives
deeper
into
Wednesday's
world,
promising
unexpected
storylines
and
thrilling
secrets
that
will
keep
you
hooked
from
the
start.
Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday quickly became a global hit thanks to its unique mix of gothic style, supernatural suspense, and quirky humor.
Now,
with
Season
2
just
hours
away
from
its
release,
the
buzz
is
higher
than
ever.
Episodes 1-4 (Part 1) of Wednesday 2 premieres today (August 6) on Netflix. The series enjoys a strong fan following in India, where it is also available in Hindi and a few regional languages as well. If you're watching the Hindi-dubbed version, Episodes 1-4 will start streaming at 12:30 PM.
WHERE TO WATCH WEDNESDAY 2 EPISODE 1-4 (PART 1) IN HINDI?
The wait is finally over for fans of Netflix's supernatural hit Wednesday. Season 2 has officially dropped in two parts, bringing back the dark charm and thrilling mystery of Wednesday Addams' world.
Fans of Wednesday can enjoy Part 1 (episodes 1-4) of Season 2, set to premiere today (August 6). The latest episodes will be available for Indian viewers to stream on Netflix and will go live at 12:30 PM IST. Part 2, which includes Episodes 5 to 8, will be released a month later on September 3, 2025.
This new season picks up with Wednesday Addams returning to Nevermore Academy, where even more secrets, strange happenings, and unexpected twists await. With its signature gothic tone and suspenseful storytelling, Season 2 promises a darker, more intense journey that fans won't want to miss.
HOW TO WATCH WEDNESDAY SEASON 2 HINDI-DUBBED EPISODES 1-4 ON NETFLIX?
If you're planning to watch Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 (episode 1-4) in Hindi, here's an easy guide to help you switch the language and enjoy the show your way:
1.
Launch
the
Netflix
App
Open Netflix on your device - whether it's a smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or laptop.
2.
Search
for
the
Show
In the search bar, type Wednesday and select the series from the suggestions.
3.
Select
Season
2
and
Episode
1-4
Scroll through the seasons, go to Season 2, and click on Episode 1-4.
4.
Hit
Play
Tap the play icon to start streaming the episode.
5.
Change
Audio
Settings
While the video is playing, tap on the screen and open the 'Audio & Subtitles' option.
6.
Choose
Hindi
Language
Select Hindi from the list of available audio tracks and apply the change.
That's it! Sit back and enjoy Part 1 in Hindi without any trouble.