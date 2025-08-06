Wednesday Season 2 Episode 1-4 In Hindi: How To Watch Wednesday 2 Part 1 In Hindi Dubbed? Check STEPS

Wednesday 2 Part 1 In Hindi: Netflix is bringing back the spooky fun with Wednesday Season 2, and fans in India are just as excited as viewers around the world. The popular supernatural series, starring Jenna Ortega as the iconic Wednesday Addams, is all set to return with more drama, mystery, and dark twists.

If you loved the first season that premiered in 2022, get ready for even more surprises. Wednesday Season 2 dives deeper into Wednesday's world, promising unexpected storylines and thrilling secrets that will keep you hooked from the start.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday quickly became a global hit thanks to its unique mix of gothic style, supernatural suspense, and quirky humor.

Now, with Season 2 just hours away from its release, the buzz is higher than ever.

Episodes 1-4 (Part 1) of Wednesday 2 premieres today (August 6) on Netflix. The series enjoys a strong fan following in India, where it is also available in Hindi and a few regional languages as well. If you're watching the Hindi-dubbed version, Episodes 1-4 will start streaming at 12:30 PM.

WHERE TO WATCH WEDNESDAY 2 EPISODE 1-4 (PART 1) IN HINDI?

The wait is finally over for fans of Netflix's supernatural hit Wednesday. Season 2 has officially dropped in two parts, bringing back the dark charm and thrilling mystery of Wednesday Addams' world.

Fans of Wednesday can enjoy Part 1 (episodes 1-4) of Season 2, set to premiere today (August 6). The latest episodes will be available for Indian viewers to stream on Netflix and will go live at 12:30 PM IST. Part 2, which includes Episodes 5 to 8, will be released a month later on September 3, 2025.

This new season picks up with Wednesday Addams returning to Nevermore Academy, where even more secrets, strange happenings, and unexpected twists await. With its signature gothic tone and suspenseful storytelling, Season 2 promises a darker, more intense journey that fans won't want to miss.

HOW TO WATCH WEDNESDAY SEASON 2 HINDI-DUBBED EPISODES 1-4 ON NETFLIX?

If you're planning to watch Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 (episode 1-4) in Hindi, here's an easy guide to help you switch the language and enjoy the show your way:

1. Launch the Netflix App

Open Netflix on your device - whether it's a smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or laptop.

2. Search for the Show

In the search bar, type Wednesday and select the series from the suggestions.

3. Select Season 2 and Episode 1-4

Scroll through the seasons, go to Season 2, and click on Episode 1-4.

4. Hit Play

Tap the play icon to start streaming the episode.

5. Change Audio Settings

While the video is playing, tap on the screen and open the 'Audio & Subtitles' option.

6. Choose Hindi Language

Select Hindi from the list of available audio tracks and apply the change.

That's it! Sit back and enjoy Part 1 in Hindi without any trouble.