Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Release Timings: When Will Last 4 Episodes Premiere On Netflix India?

Wednesday Season 2 Release Timings India: The wait is about to be over. Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, buckle up your seat belts as Netflix is ready to present the second part of Wednesday 2. The countdown for the grand premiere of the show has commenced on social media.

Fans have flooded X and Instagram with their memes and posts, expressing their joy over the release of Wednesday 2 Part 2. Unlike other shows that release on Wednesday, Jenny Ortega's Wednesday season 2 part 1 premiered on a Wednesday (August 6). And now, the second part of the second season will release on Wednesday (September 3).

What a fantastic way to kick-start the month, isn't it?

Last month, a reliable industry source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Netflix has planned the biggest promotional event and campaign for Wednesday season 2. Considering the popularity of the franchise, the OTT platform is leaving no stone unturned to promote the show on a grand level, giving the audience a perfect dose of entertainment. Wednesday season turned out to be an instant success with views in millions. It dominated the global viewership charts on Netflix in 90 countries, making Jenna Ortega a household name. Netflix is keen to replicate the success of the first season after a mind-boggling response to Squid Games season 3."

WEDNESDAY SEASON 2 PART 2 EPISODE 5 RELEASE TIME TODAY ON NETFLIX?

Wondering when and where to watch Wednesday season 2 part 2 full episodes online in India? The show is exclusively available for streaming for Netflix as it has been curated just for the OTT platform.

12am or 12:30pm IST- when will Wednesday 2 release in India? This is the question on everyone's minds. While JioHotstar and Prime Video release the episodes of their web series at midnight, Netflix has been dropping the episodes online at 12:30pm.

Following the same tradition, Wednesday season 2 part 2 will premiere at 12:30pm on Wednesday (September 3).