Kate Movie Review: Predictable Action Thriller Is As Enjoyable As Chris Hemsworth's Extraction

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Miku Martineau, Woody Harrelson Director: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

Available On: Netflix

Duration: 106 minutes

Language: English & Japanese (English Subs)

Story: A ruthless assassin working on her last job in Tokyo is slipped a fatal poison, in less than 24 hours she had to find out who ordered the hit and exact revenge.

Review: Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan of The Huntsman: Winter's War, who also won a nomination for Snow White and the Huntsman, focuses on his best skills in Kate. The film starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Kate is about looking good while killing a bunch of people no questions asked. The film manages to give the audience just that with a good story weaved in.

The film begins with Kate in Okasa, Japan on the last leg of a job that has been ongoing for seven years. But Kate has never missed a shot and won't today, not even when there is a child Ani, on the scene. Kate who became an assassin at a young age had one rule - 'no kids', she will not be working on a job if kids are involved.

Ten months later, still disappointed in her handler V, she chooses to retire, on her way out she has one last shot to take. However, after spending the night on a blind date, Kate misses the shot realising she had been poisoned. She tries to finish her mission but fails and returns to V. On being tested she finds out she had been given a fatal radioactive poison - Polonium 204, which will kill her in 24 hours.

On finding out this was revenge for killing Yakuza's brother in front of his daughter Ani, Kate vows to exact revenge from the boss before she bites the dust. To get to the boss, she has to find the niece Ani, the same kid she orphaned. The film then follows the two as they bond until Kate exacts her revenge from her true enemy. While Kate is too far gone to develop an emotional connection with Ani, her only hope is that she does not become a second Kate, a path that she knows all too well.

Kate follows the same female assassin formula with predictable twists but it works in the maker's favour. The film is not trying too hard to add more elements than needed. We do get a glimpse at KAte's past with get several shots of a younger Kate being trained by V. Most of the film, set in Tokyo takes full advantage of the surrounding with neon lighting, huge buildings, to give a kinetic classy vibe.

The fight sequence performed by Mary Elizabeth Winstead are also exceptional. The film's visual wit and visceral energy makes it a fun watch. The background score with J-pop music also adds to the charisma even when there is little emotional drive pulling the plot.

Overall, Kate is as good as Netflix's 2020 hit Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth. Both are similar in the story led by ruthless characters inching towards death. And we can never get bored of clever, ruthless, and ferociously capable women who know how to exact revenge the right way.