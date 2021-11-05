Red Notice Review: Ryan Reynolds & Dwayne Johnson's Bromance Keeps This Action Adventure Afloat

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Available On: Netflix (Nov 12)

Language: English

Duration: 115 minutes

Plot: The film follows an FBI agent played by Dwayne Johnson after being framed by the world's best art thief, who aims at clearing his name with the help of the world's second-best art thief, played by Ryan Renolds.

Review: Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (best known for We're the Millers, Central Intelligence, Skyscraper) Red Notice is a mass-produced, action-adventure film made to please the audience. The film is a fusion of all plot points that have worked in the past, with charismatic characters played by good looking actors (Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot) and visuals that will please not only an 8-year-old but also a 50-year-old. However, even with little creativity, it works, Red Notice brings in a fun experience enough style, humour, and franchise-thirsty ambition.

The film begins with a history lesson about Cleopatra's jewel-encrusted eggs, two of which were found centuries later and currently reside in museums across the world. Reynolds as Nolan Booth, the world's greatest art thief, is being followed by Johnson as John Hartley, a boulder-sized FBI profiler. John aims at stopping Nolan from stealing all three of Cleopatra's jewel-encrusted eggs but is framed by the Bishop.

Interpol Inspector Urvashi Das (played by Ritu Arya) suspects John is actually behind the heist and working with Nolan and arrests him. Meanwhile, The Bishop is believed to be a name that cops like to throw in when they can't find the real culprit. But John and Nolan soon find out that the Bishop is real and played by Gal Gadot.

In an effort to clear John's name and bring Nolan's glory days back, the two begin a marriage of convenience and go on the run. Amid the wild goose chase for the three eggs, we get several light moments about their bromance. The few laughs are almost enough to make you forget the big presence these three actors have.

Red Notice borrows from a long list of tried and tested movies like Jason Bourne, James Bond and Mission: Impossible movies, the National Treasure franchise, Fast and Furious, Mr & Mrs Smith, Indiana Jones, Jungle Cruise, Jumanji and possibly Pirates of The Caribbean. The film takes itself seriously just enough for the illusion to last for two hours, however towards the end you get a glimpse at the real inspiration for the story which makes it worthwhile.

Unfortunately, even though Gal Gadot has the higher ground throughout the film, as the ruthless badass who makes everything look easy, she is often reduced to the sexy one with high heels- tight clothes and hefty firearms. Even if that can be given a pass, by the end it becomes clear her important function in the movie is to wear slinky dresses for her co-stars and the audience to ogle at.

Overall, Red Notice is a formula film that works. While it has nothing groundbreaking to offer, it makes up for the lack of intelligent filmmaking with pop culture references and plot twists that are so obvious, you will never see it coming.