INTERVIEW: I Don't Get Films With Male Actors Anymore And I Don't Miss Them Either: Vidya Balan

Q. There is a lot of buzz about you coming with Shefali Shah in the film. When did you two first meet?

A. Our first meeting happened during script reading session. To be honest, I was nervous. We had never worked together before. When I spoke to Manav (Kaul), he said that Shefali is very cool to work with. But I had no idea about her process. When we met for the script reading, Shefali gave me a longest, tightest hug and after that I became very comfortable. I think we have a very similar vibe. We don't have many scenes together in the film, but the ones that are there are very important. By the way, I would definitely like to work with Shefali again because I want to understand her process.

Q. You had rejected 'Jalsa' earlier. Then how did your decision changed?

A. Yes, I said no earlier because I felt at that time I did not have the courage to do this. It's a slightly grey character, so I thought people would probably judge me for it. Actually, I was judging myself. But I really liked the script. Then in 2020 lockdown happened, and I think that was the time when a slight change came in everyone's thought process. What you think of yourself, think of others, think of the world; everything has changed. That's when I felt that I was ready to play Maya.

Q. You have played such strong characters in films. Do you think because of this people have pre-notions about you in the industry?

A. (Laughs) Even if there are any pre-notions or stereotype, that's great. I am not bothered by it because I am getting very good roles, strong characters. There are films where I am playing a central role.

Q. Has there been any change in your process regarding selection of films over the years?

A. Perhaps during the year 2007-2008, I did some films, in which I did not give my 100 per cent. Then I realized that there is no justification for this. If a story isn't motivating me to give my best, then I shouldn't do it. Sometimes it's better to wait a bit. Often people say that the screen life of actresses is very short. I don't believe that at all.

Q. With the kind of characters being written for actresses today, do you think this is a big positive change?

A. Of course! This is the best time for female actors. So many interesting characters, so many good stories are being written for us; what male actors are doing? I don't want to disrespect anyone, but they are bound by the same old structure. While we are doing multilayered, nuanced roles. From ordinary to extraordinary stories are being explored by the actresses.

Q. Is this why, from Tumhari Sulu, Sherni to Shankulata Devi, most of your films are now female-centric?

A. No. It's not like that. Truly speaking, I don't even get offers of films with male actors anymore and I don't miss them either. I have worked with many great actors, but I was talking about alleged A-list stars here. In recent times, I did Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar. But apart from that, I haven't found anything with any hero since 2008, which I find interesting. I am getting such wonderful stories and characters, so I am not even thinking about that. I am glad that this change is coming in the industry. But thanks to all the actresses who paved the path for us. From Meena Kumari, Hema Malini, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan to Shabana Azmi, Sridevi; everyone has contributed to reach here. I remember in the beginning people used to tell me that actresses get one or two strong memorable roles throughout their career. But today it is not so. Change has come with time. Today look at every one, from Taapsee, Kangana, Alia, Deepika, all are doing great work.

Q. How do you see the change that came with OTT?

A. I think OTT has diminished discrimination in many ways; from the ways of storytelling, to the choice of actors. OTT is a huge space and there is room for all kinds of content. I think it's a very interesting time for artists.

Q. Is it true that once you just walked from Marine Drive to Bandra because you had lost a film?

A. (Laughs) Yes, that was a long time ago. Probably it was year 2003- 2004. What happened was that I had signed two films with K Balachander sir. And that was a period when I was getting replaced in every film back to back. That day I came to know that I had been replaced in those two films as well, and they didn't even inform me. We were going to New Zealand to shoot one of these films. When they didn't contact me for passport, I got the sense that something was wrong. Then my mother spoke to K Balachander Sir's daughter, she told that Sir feels that Vidya is not right for the film. Then neither did he say anything, nor did we. But my heart was badly broken, I just wanted to breathe. So I just left the house. I didn't even realize that I had been walking for over four-five hours in the scorching sun. Then I cried a lot.

Q. How do you handle rejections today?

A. Either way when you have to face rejections it hurts, but now, the bounce back time has reduced. Now it also seems that after all that struggles, I have come this far. If I can get out of that time and situation, I can handle this too!

Q. The kind of films you have done in your career, it has been an example in today's era. How do you see your journey so far ?

A. I feel grateful. To be honest, for my success, I feel I was at the right place at the right time, because I didn't write these stories, these films were made by someone else. But yes, as an actor I am very hungry, so I said yes to those films and those films worked. I am not solely responsible for this change. But I am glad that I have been a part of the change.