    Darshan & Team Celebrate As Kurukshetra Makes It To The 100 Crore Club! View Picture

    By
    |

    Darshan's 50th film Kurukshetra has been performing exceptionally well at the theatres. Besides being one-of-its-kind, Sandalwood's first 3D mythological movie has impressed a wide range of audiences. Needless to say, its collection at the box office has taken everyone by surprise. Yesterday, speculations started making rounds that Muniratna's film has entered the 100 crore club. Confirming the news, Darshan celebrated the film's new achievement by having a grand celebration with the team.

    Kurukshetra Makes It To 100 Crore Club, Team Celebrates!

    In the above picture, we see the Kurukshetra team cutting a cake which has '100 cr' written in large letters on it. Until yesterday, only social media posts indicated that the movie had made it to the 100-crore-club.

    Despite its mind-blowing performances in all the languages, the producer of the film, Rockline Venkatesh has refused to comment on its collections. However, his son stated in an interview that they are ecstatic about Kurukshetra's performance in the theatres.

    On August 15, Kurukshetra released in Tamil. The film, however, couldn't attract as many footfalls and experienced a slow run in the theatres. The Malayalam version had also made it to the theatres while the Hindi version is yet to be out. It is the only Kannada film after KGF to have grossed Rs 100 crore in Karnataka alone.

    Other highest-grossing Sandalwood films include Puneeth Rajkumar's Raajakumara, Darshan's Yajamana, Rakshit Shetty's Kirik Party and Yash's Mr & Mrs Ramachari.

    Read more about: kurukshetra darshan
