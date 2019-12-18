Darshan's Odeya Is Unstoppable At The Box Office; Movie Mints Big Numbers In Opening Weekend

Sandalwood superstar Darshan will be ending 2019 on a high with the massive success of Odeya. The movie recently hit the silver screens and is doing exemplary numbers at the box office. Odeya is the official remake of the 2014 Tamil blockbuster Veeram. The Challenging Star of the Kannada film industry has managed to wow one and all with his stellar performance in the mass entertainer.

The makers of Odeya are thrilled by the response the movie is garnering. The film is running houseful and has punched in excellent figures in its opening weekend. The highly anticipated film released on Thursday, December 12. The first-day collections of Odeya was a staggering Rs 3 crore. It then collected Rs 1.4 crore on Friday followed by Rs 2.25 crore each on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The movie's first-weekend collection stands at a whopping Rs 7.9 crore. However, there is no official confirmation of the numbers from the makers' end.

Odeya’s victory march doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon. The movie passed the crucial Monday test with flying colours. The film continues to run at packed occupancy across the state. The fans of 'D Boss' Darshan, as expected, are thrilled with the massive success of the film.

The actor has had a wonderful 2019 at the movies. Darshan’s previous two movies namely Yajamana and Kurukshetra also happened to struck gold at the box office, this year. With the success of his latest release, the actor has achieved a hat-trick of hits at the silver screens.

Directed by MD Sridhar and produced by Sandesh N, Odeya also stars Devaraj, Chitra Shenoy and Sadhu Kokila in pivotal roles. The movie also launched actress Sana Thimmayya opposite Darshan.

ALSO READ: Darshan Starrer Odeya Off To A Great Start At The Box Office; A Hat-Trick Of Hits For The Star