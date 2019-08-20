KGF Chapter 2's Fan Designed Poster Goes Viral On Social Media! Predicts Yash & Sanjay Dutt Face-Off

A lot has been discussed about KGF Chapter 2, which went on floors a few weeks ago. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in making the latter part an even bigger blockbuster. Just yesterday, we told you about Sanjay Dutt's presence on the sets of KGF in Mysuru. Movie buffs haven't been able to contain their excitement ever since it was revealed that the Bollywood actor would be essaying the role of the famous antagonist Adheera. As we are eagerly waiting to watch Yash and Sanjay Dutt have a face-off on the big screen, a fan designed poster for KGF Chapter 2 is going viral on social media!

While Sanjay Dutt and Yash are the highlights of the stunning graphics poster, it also features the female lead Srinidhi Shetty and a few more actors. The post was captioned as, "#KGFChapter2 fan design. Can't wait for the face-off between YASH and SANJAY DUTT in the movie. #RockyBhai" - (sic)

According to the latest reports, Sanjay Dutt has been in Mysuru for a week filming his bit in KGF Chapter 2. Due to the tight security arrangements, none of the details regarding the shooting have been revealed and neither have the makers confirmed the news.

Talking about his character Adheera, Dutt told India Today, "Adheera's character is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you would know Thanos. So Adheera is like him. He is a very dangerous character with a dangerous get-up. And that's the zone I was looking for."