Ramya To Marry Long-time Boyfriend In Dubai? Jaggesh Surprises Everyone By Sending Out Wishes!

It's been a while since the South Indian actress Ramya appeared before the camera or made her appearance felt on the social media. And now, rumours are afloat that Sandalwood's queen is planning on getting hitched. According to Suvarna News reports, Ramya will be entering a new phase of life by tying the knot with her long-time boyfriend Rafael. Apparently, the wedding will take place in Dubai and preparation for the same is in full swing! Recently, senior actor Jaggesh, who shares a bitter history with Ramya, has surprised everyone by sending out his wishes to her.

Anybody that follows the happenings of Sandalwood would be aware of Ramya and Jaggesh's infamous Twitter war. It all started when Ramya decided to quit the Kannada film Neerdose, stating, she was uncomfortable working with the senior actor Jaggesh.

Soon, the issue was blown out of proportion, leading to a verbal brawl between the actors. This decision of Ramya's was highly criticised by the production team of the film and fans because the shooting had already commenced. However, Ramya said that she felt she wouldn't able to justice to the character and a part of her withdrew. It was for the first time she opened up about her relationship with Jaggesh.

Jaggesh's subtle taunts and mockery directed at Ramya caught a lot of attention. However, with time and Ramya's declined absence in the industry and politics, the issue was forgotten. Recently, Jaggesh shared a tweet, which seems to have re-kindled the old memeories.

Just when speculations regarding Ramya's alleged marriage started making rounds, Jaggesh tweeted, " Congratulation! May you live a happy married life for years to come" - (sic) Like always, the actor hasn't named anyone in his tweet. But, fans have to say that it was for Ramya.