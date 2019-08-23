Sudeep Unfollows Darshan On Twitter! Sandalwood’s Much-adored Friendship Falls Apart

Kannada film industry has watched many actors grow from colleagues to become the closest of friends. Sudeep and Darshan held such a relationship until a few years ago. They stood by each other, both on the professional and the personal front. But things changed post 2016. Darshan publicly stated that he wasn't friends with Sudeep, yet, the latter continued to speak good of the former and followed him on social media. And now, we have learned that the Pailwaan actor unfollowed the Kurukshetra star.

According to Suvarna News reports, Sudeep isn't one of Darshan's followers. We only have a vague idea regarding their recent history as the reason for this decision of the actor is unknown. A while ago, Darshan gained a lot of attention for his reaction when asked about his friendship with Sudeep.

When Sudeep was last asked about his friendship with Darshan, he asked the media to question D Boss too about the same. And now, he has established that he doesn't want to carry this any further. The latest indecent has left the fans of both stars surprised.

Their friendship experienced the first blow when Sudeep told in an interview that the film Majestic was offered to him first. He stated, "When I was offered Majestic, I was not able to accept the film due to the circumstance at the time. So I suggested the filmmakers cast Darshan as the lead, which they did. And he made a mark in the industry with that film."

Reacting to Sudeep's statement, Darshan tweeted, "Me & Sudeep aren't Friends Anymore. We are just Actors working for Kannada Industry. No more speculations please. That's the end of it." (sic)