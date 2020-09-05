Actor Dhanveerah Adopts Black Panther From Mysuru Zoo For A Year

Actor Dhanveerah has reportedly adopted a black panther from Mysuru Zoo for one year. According to Times of India report, he paid Rs 35,000 to take care of one of the most popular attractions of the zoo. By this act, Dhanveerah joined the list of Sandalwood celebs who have been adopting animals from Mysuru Zoo for a while now.

The Mysuru Zoo thanked Dhanveerah for extending help in conserving wild animals. The zoo is thankful to the actor for his contribution towards the cause and feels it will inspire other people to take part in the animal adoption scheme.

Dhanveerah was shooting for the teaser of his upcoming film Bumper in Mysuru. While shooting, he decided to follow Sandalwood stars' footsteps and adopted a Black Panther. After all, the wild animals in Zoo had suffered a lot due to the financial crunch amid the COVID-19 crisis. Hence, Shiva Rajkumar, last week adopted an Asiatic elephant Parvathy by paying Rs 75,000. Apart from him, Challenging Star Darshan has also adopted a tiger and an elephant from Mysuru Zoo for one year.

On a related note, Dhanveerah will next be seen in Bumper, which is being helmed by Hari Santhu. The shooting of the film is expected to resume soon.

