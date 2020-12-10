Apeksha Purohit & Pavan Wadeyar Blessed With A Baby Boy; Director Says ‘Most Wonderful Gift On My Birthday’

Popular Sandalwood director Pavan Wadeyar and actress Apeksha Purohit blessed with a baby boy today (December 10, 2020). Notably, the director, who turned 33 today, says he received the world's most wonderful gift on his birthday.

The Googly director shared the first glimpse of his newborn son on Twitter and wrote, "World's most wonderful gift on my birthday. Blessed with baby boy. Jai Chamundeshwari. @PurohitApeksha."

In the above picture, one can see Pavan and Apeksha looking extremely happy with the arrival of the little new member in their family. The actress can be seen holding her son's leg in the picture. Ever since Pavan Wadeyar shared the first glimpse of his baby boy, renowned celebs from Sandalwood wished the couple.

Yogi G Raj tweeted, "It's a double damaka Congratulations Pavan ...may god bless you n ur family and also a very happy birthday..stay blessed and have a fantastic year ahead..."

Actor-Director Tharun Sudhir wrote, "Congratulations brother God bless the Champ... and a very happy birthday to both of you... "If u come today , its two birthday @PavanWadeyar."

Well, Pavan Wadeyar and Apeksha Purohit got married in August 2018. A few months ago, the director had shared pictures from his wife Apeksha's baby shower on social media.

