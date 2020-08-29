Bengaluru Cops & NCB Bust Drug Trafficking Racket; Sandalwood Celebs Under Radar

Bengaluru police and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently conducted a raid at three places in the city, during which they arrested three dealers with a variety of drugs. According to Bangalore Mirror, those three people have been identified by the detectives as Anikha D, a resident of Doddagubbi in Bengaluru, M Anoop, a resident of Royal Suites Hotel Apartment in Kalyan Nagar and R Ravindran, a resident of Nikoo homes in Bengaluru.

The tabloid also states that the drugs were sourced from Western Europe. KPS Malhotra, the Deputy Director (operations) of Narcotics Control Bureau issued a statement to PTI which reads, "In follow up action, the team seized 96 pills of MDMA and 18 LSD blots at Nikoo homes in Bengaluru. Later, a lady drug supplier who had been the main kingpin of the case was intercepted and 270 pills of MDMA were recovered from her house at Dodagubbi Bengaluru."

Malhotra further stated that the accused has supplied drugs to Sandalwood stars and they are now keeping the prominent actors and musicians in the radar. "Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused used to supply drugs to affluent sections of society, including prominent musicians and actors as well as to college students and youngsters."

For the unversed, NCB had earlier arrested Rahman K for allegedly dealing in drugs. NCB said, "Rahman had been selling MDMA and other party drugs among students of his college and the neighbouring ones."

The Joint Commissioner of Police - Crime, Bengaluru, Sandeep Patil told Times of India, "These people supplied to not just Bengaluru but many of the destinations around the city, which include Chikmagaluru, Mysuru, Ramanagara and Coorg. We have managed to retrieve information from their phones and are looking at nabbing all those who are involved in these crimes, be it procuring, distributing or consuming. Our aim is to have a drug free Bengaluru."

(Representational Image)