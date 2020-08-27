Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-Bodyguard Alleges The Late Actor Had A 'Drug Addiction'

After ED added two more charges to Rhea Chakraborty's case regarding the new drug-related revelations, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also joined CBI's investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. As the late actor's father KK Singh and sister Shweta Singh Kirti demanded that Rhea be arrested, a new report in India Today has indicated that Sushant was "addicted" to charas and marijuana.

According to a report by India Today, Sushant's former bodyguard, Mushtaq has alleged that the actor had an addiction to charas and marijuana. He also claimed that Sushant consumed imported expensive variety of drugs. He told a reporter, "Five to six people would be there. That time he used to smoke charas or ganja. Everyone in the room would take them. I heard it was an expensive variety." The bodyguard was reportedly a part of Sushant's personal security until February 2019.

He worked for the late actor for almost nine months and claimed that he had warned the actor's manager about drug abuse. "I told him that this (addiction) would lead (Rajput) to mental disturbance. But he (the manager) told me it (the charas) was not something of an ordinary Indian variety. It was expensive," the late actor's ex-bodyguard said.

Sushant's Former Bodyguard Reveals Special Instruction Were Given To The Team Mushtaq also added that 3-4 people of Sushant's team would roll the joints for the actor and were given "instructions not to leave any trace of it (charas) in the car for fears of being caught during checking." Actor's Cook Has Claimed He Used To Roll Joints For Sushant In another report on Times Now, a friend of the late actor has admitted that everyone, including Rhea Chakraborty, would smoke the marijuana cigarettes. The friend was quoted by the portal as saying, "Marijuana...yes everybody used to smoke." Earlier this week, reports claimed that Sushant's cook Neeraj had told the police in his statement that he and Sushant's other house staff would roll marijuana cigarettes for the actor. Sushant Family Claims The Actor Was Not An Addict Meanwhile, Sushant's family's Lawyer had claimed that the actor was into Yoga and meditation. In a statement to ANI, Sushant's father, KK Singh alleged, "Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant from a long time, she is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates."

