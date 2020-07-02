    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Comedian And Mimicry Artist Rajgopal Passes Away At 69

      By
      |

      Kannada comedy actor and mimicry artist Rajgopal passed away on July 2 (Thursday) at the age of 69. He had been suffering from asthma and kidney problems. Rajgopal took his last breath around 1 pm. He leaves behind three daughters.

      Rajgopal was living in a BDA-built residential complex in a migrant village near Kengeri in Bengaluru.

      Rajgopal

      Rajgopal had worked in over 650 films, including Kannada and Tamil. The late mimicry artist was famous for mimicking in famous accents. He had acted with big Sandalwood stars like Vishnuvardhan, Ambarish, Prabhakar and others. Notably, Rajgopal was often featured in director Sai Prakash's films.

      Also Read : Malayalam Director And Writer KR Sachidanandan Aka Sachy Passes Away

      May his soul rest in peace!

      Read more about: rajgopal kannada tamil comedian
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X