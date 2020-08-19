Darling Krishna Opens Up About His Marriage Plans With Girlfriend Milana Nagaraj

Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj have been dating each other for a long time now. The duo was seen together in Krishna's directorial venture, Love Mocktail (2020). Their chemistry was loved by all and since then, fans were curious to know about their wedding plans. And guess what, Krishna finally opened up about the same.

In an interview with Bangalore Times, Krishna revealed that they will get married after completing work on Love Mocktail 2. For the unversed, the actor-director has already announced the sequel to his film, Love Mocktail. While speaking about his marriage plans, Darling Krishna said, "We are currently putting all our focus on Love Mocktail 2, so the wedding is most likely going to be held after we complete the film." Well, Krishna and Milana fans will have to wait longer for their marriage.

But did you know they would have got married in December? Darling Krishna revealed that Milana and he had planned a year-end wedding but, the pandemic ruined all their plans. Speaking about the same, Krishna revealed, "Our wedding plans are definitely on and we were to have tied the knot this year itself. Unfortunately, the pandemic has derailed those plans. We were initially looking at getting married in December this year. But with the restrictions, we are not sure if we want to, as both of us have big families and want all of them to be a part of the celebrations. So, it can't be an intimate affair."

On the professional front, Krishna has already started working on Love Mocktail 2 and revealed that the sequel will have a new heroine. The Sandalwood actor revealed that the hunt is still on for the leading lady. On a related note, Love Mocktail, which was released in 2020, was jointly produced by Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj. The film will also be remade in Telugu featuring Satyadev and Tamannaah in the lead roles.

