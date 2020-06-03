Krishna On Love Mocktail 2: ‘I Am Ready To Start The Shooting, Will Feature A New Heroine’

Actor-director Krishna has officially confirmed that Love Mocktail will be getting a sequel. The talented star who first revealed the news on social media is currently penning the dialogues for the second installation of the romantic drama. He plans to start rolling as soon as the lockdown comes to an end.

For the unversed, Love Mocktail, which released at the beginning of 2020 took everyone by surprise with its massive success. The romantic entertainer was showered with immense love and appreciation from the audiences and critics alike.

The New Indian Express quoted Krishna as saying, “I am ready to start the shooting for Love Mocktail 2. I will be starting with the crucial portions, which require me to wear a new get-up.” On further probing, he went on to add, “Love Mocktail sequel will feature a new heroine, and the hunt is on.”

Love Mocktail was jointly produced by lead actors Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj themselves. The movie also starred Amrutha Iyengar, Rachana Inder, Abhilaash N, and Kushi. The music for the film was composed by Raghu Dixit.

Along with Love Mocktail 2, Krishna plans to simultaneously shoot for Nagashekar’s Srikrishna@gmail.com. The project is being bankrolled by Sandesh Nagaraj and will have cinematography by Satya Hegde. He will also be collaborating with Amulya’s brother Deepak Urs for another rom-com. “This will be yet another romantic drama for me. The story is ready and currently, director Chethan Kumar is writing the dialogues for the film. I will start shooting for this film only by November or December,” he said.

