Dhruva Sarja And Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Pogaru First Song To Be Released On THIS Date!

The highly anticipated Dhruva Sarja And Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pogaru has been in the making for quite some time now. The makers of the Sandalwood biggie have now decided to treat the fans by launching its first song on March 27. Interestingly, the song will drop precisely at 12.12 pm IST just as they did with its dialogue trailer.

The music for the Nanda Kishore directorial has been composed by Chandan Shetty. The first single from the album will feature both the hero and heroine. All in all, the Pogaru score consists of five songs. The only song that needs to be picturized is the introduction song. It was earlier planned to be shot on a grand scale in Hyderabad. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the shooting has now been postponed.

Produced by B K Gangadhar, the action entertainer also stars Daali Dhananjay, Mayuri, Ravi Shankar, Chikkanna, and Kuri Pratap in pivotal roles. The film has a bevy of international bodybuilders and athletes such as Kai Greene, Morgan Aste, Johan Lucas, and Jo Linder making an appearance in the climax portions for an ultimate face-off with the leading man.

Pogaru will be released in both Kannada and Telugu. The film will be dubbed in the latter language from next week onwards. The massy flick was all set to release on April 24. However, with theatres being shut due to the Covid-19 scare, the movie’s release has now been rescheduled. An official announcement regarding the new date may take place in the coming days.

