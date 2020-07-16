French Biriyani Trailer Out! Danish Sait & Sal Yusuf Promise To Tickle Your Funny Bone

Amazon Prime Video's second official Kannada film French Biriyani is all set to release on the platform on July 24. Ever since the makers announced the film, fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer of French Biriyani. Today, the makers finally released French Biriyani's official trailer and it promises to tickle your funny bone.

French Biriyani stars Danish Sait and Sal Yusuf in the lead role. The trailer shows French man Simon (Sal Yusuf) who visits India for the first time. He meets Asgar (Danish Sait), an auto-rickshaw driver from Bangalore. Their fates cross lines when unexpected circumstances make Asgar and Simon unite in order to search Simon's lost bag. The trailer promises to take you on a roller coaster ride.

Directed by Pannaga Bharana, French Biriyani also stars Rangayana Raghu, Disha Madan, Mahantesh Hiremath, Pitobash, Sampath Kumar, Nagabhushana & Sindhu Murthy in key roles. The film is jointly produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar & Gurudath A Talwar under PRK Productions. Notably, the production house is also releasing its and Sandalwood's first digital release Law starring Ragini Prajwal in the lead role, on July 17.

Watch the trailer here:

Producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar feels that French Biriyani will uphold the tradition of Kannada film industry of giving the most-entertaining movies. She said, "If one can laugh out their heart and at the same time love the narrative, then it's a win for us. French Biriyani is one such movie from our house which will serve this purpose very well. The Kannada film industry is known to have rolled out some of the most entertaining movies of all time and French Biriyani too will uphold the tradition."

Let's wait for audiences' reactions to French Biriyani Trailer!