      Law Trailer Out! Ragini Prajwal Is All Set To Fight For Justice

      Law starring debutant Ragini Prajwal has become the first Kannada film to be released on OTT platform. The legal thriller is all set to release on July 17, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. Ever since the film was announced, fans are eagerly waiting to watch the trailer of Law. And guess what, the wait is over! Amazon Prime Video has finally released the trailer on social media.

      Taking to Twitter, Amazon Prime Video wrote, "Will the truth be enough in this fight for justice? #LawOnPrime, premiering July 17."

      In the trailer, one can see Nandhini, a law student played by Ragini Prajwal, caught in a situation to fight for justice after a gruesome crime is committed. Ragini looked promising in the trailer and fans can witness her acting chops when the film releases. The trailer also showed how justice can be denied due to lack of evidence and can give the privilege of being free to the accused. The crime and investigation drama is expected to leave everyone surprised.

      Law marks the debut of Ragini Prajwal and she feels that her character was very difficult and complex. Expressing her excitement to media, Ragini said, "Law is close to my heart, because not only does it mark my debut, but the movie also sheds light on an important message that often gets sidelined."

      While talking about her character, Ragini said, "Nandhini, is a strong and determined woman who overcomes a difficult situation through sheer determination and perseverance. Law is sure to set a new bar in this genre and I am hoping it will be appreciated by critics and audiences alike."

      Law is directed by Raghu Samarth and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and M Govinda. It also stars Mukhyamantri Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani and Siri Prahlad in pivotal roles.

      Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 14:29 [IST]
