Jr Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Nickname Revealed! Meghana Raj’s Father Calls Him ‘Chintu’

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife and actress Meghana Raj gave birth to a baby boy on October 22. A photo of Chiranjeevi's newborn baby aka Jr Chiranjeevi Sarja went viral on social media, and fans were very excited to know his name since his birth. A few days ago, Meghana got discharged from the hospital in Bengaluru and the mother-son duo were welcomed home with joy.

Recently, Meghana Raj's father Sundar Raj interacted with the media and revealed his grandson's nickname. While revealing Jr Chiranjeevi Sarja's nickname, Sundar said, "I have decided to call him Chintu. He is Chiru's son Chintu. He is here to take away our chinthe (worries), hence I chose Chintu for me. We are extremely happy and will have a grand naming ceremony soon."

While speaking about Jr Chiranjeevi Sarja's naming ceremony, Meghana Raj's father said that they will have a traditional ceremony following all the rituals. Sundar Raj also shared that he got emotional after seeing his grandson for the first time. "Seeing my grandson made us all believe in God as we know that it is Chiru when we see the little one. Little Chintu will bring happiness to the family," Sundar said.

The little munchkin's birth has indeed brought happiness in Sarja family. Ahead of his birth, Uncle Dhruva Sarja had bought a silver crib worth Rs 10 lakh for his dear nephew. For the unversed, actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 due to cardiac arrest in Bengaluru. He was 39. His sudden death had shocked the entire Kannada film industry.

