Kannada TV Actor Susheel Gowda Dies By Suicide At 30

Popular Kannada TV actor Susheel Gowda died by suicide in his hometown Mandya. He was 30. The reason behind him taking this drastic step is yet to be known. However, the shocking news has shook the entire Kannada film and TV industry.

Susheel Gowda had acted in the romantic serial, Anthapura. Shocked with his death, his co-star Amita Ranganath expressed her grief while talking to Times of India. She said, "I got the news from my friend. I still can't believe that he is no more. He was such a sweet and soft hearted person who never loses his cool. It's been very sad to know that he has left us so early. He had the talent to achieve more in the entertainment industry."

The director of Anthapura, Aravind Koushik also mourned his death on Facebook. He wrote, "Sad news I heard . Susheel Gowda who played the lead in the tv serial Antahpura that I directed is no more . Rest in Peace."

A source close to the daily stated that Susheel killed himself on July 7 (Tuesday). Susheel, who was also a fitness trainer, was looking forward to establishing himself in Sandalwood. . He had played the role of a cop for the upcoming movie, Salaga which stars Duniya Vijay in the lead role.

Duniya Vijay also shared a long post in Kannada on Facebook. Well, the Kannada film industry is going through a very tough time. Last month, Chiranjeevi Sarja's sudden demise left everyone into deep sorrow, and while they are still coming to terms with it, they lost another gem.

Rest In Peace Susheel Gowda!