KGF 2 Director Prashanth Neel To Direct Prabhas In His Next Pan-India Venture?

KGF: Chapter 2's production house Hombale Films is all set to announce its next pan-India film on December 2, 2020, at 2:09 pm. The makers took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, "Dear Audience, You always Loved our Cinema more than Us. To continue to Love and to be Loved we are coming with our next "Indian Film". Keep your Heart Open for our announcement on 2nd Dec at 2:09pm #HombaleFilms7@vkiragandur @hombalefilms."

Ever since the makers tweeted about their next venture, fans can't keep calm to know about the project. Amidst all, the latest report suggests that KGF director Prashanth Neel will be helming an upcoming pan-India project. The report further states that the director will be collaborating with Baahubali star Prabhas for his next. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Well, Prashanth Neel is currently busy shooting for KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash in the lead role. The team will resume the last leg of shoot in December, which includes high octane action sequences between Sanjay Dutt and the Sandalwood star. KGF 2 also features Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and others in pivotal roles.

The film is expected to hit the screens in the first half of 2021 in Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

